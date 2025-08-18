Africa: All of Africa Today - August 18, 2025

First Malaria Drug for Infants

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) welcomed the approval of the first malaria treatment designed for newborns and infants under five kilograms, calling it a breakthrough for Africa's most vulnerable children. The new artemether-lumefantrin formulation for children was developed through a partnership between Novartis and the Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), under the PAMAfrica consortium, with co-funding from the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency. Eight African countries participated in clinical trials: Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Uganda. Until now, no approved treatment existed for infants under 5kg. These children were often given modified doses of medicines for older children, raising the risk of overdose and toxicity. This new formulation offers a safe, effective, and infant-friendly option, dissolvable in breast milk and with a sweet flavour to ease administration. Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya said the approval was a "major step forward" in the fight against malaria.

Over 40 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Nigeria's Sokoto State



At least 40 people were reported missing after a boat carrying over 50 passengers capsized in Nigeria's northwestern Sokoto State. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said its Sokoto operations office deployed a response team to assist in rescue efforts, with about 10 people rescued. NEMA's director general, Zubaida Umar, confirmed the boat was headed to Goronyo Market when it overturned, and local officials suggested overloading may have caused the accident. Boat accidents are common in Nigeria, particularly during the annual rainy season, from March to October, when rivers and lakes overflow.

Human Rights Group Accuses Sudanese Forces of Torture and Killings

A Sudanese human rights group accused the country's army and security forces of torturing people to death and operating "execution chambers". The Emergency Lawyers group said it documented hundreds of arrests in Khartoum, with some captives later found dead showing signs of torture. The Sudanese army recaptured the city from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in March, against which it is fighting a bitter civil war that has killed tens of thousands in two years. The group alleged that detainees faced inhumane conditions, unfair trials, or were released in poor health, warning of a "dangerous escalation in violations". The UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan said in March that both sides, the army and RSF, were responsible for "a widespread pattern of arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment of detainees". The conflict has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, displacing 12 million people from their homes, and famine has been declared in parts of the country.

Uganda Hospital Mortuary Described as 'Appalling,' Unfit for Use

Patients and health workers at Lyantonde General Hospital have expressed outrage over the appalling state of the hospital's mortuary, describing it as unfit for use and damaging to the image of a major health facility. The mortuary also serves neighbouring Ssembabule and Lwengo, making the situation worse. Hospital Administrator Muhammed Moses Mwesigwa said that the mortuary was too small, in poor condition, and situated in the middle of patient wards, causing unbearable stench and psychological distress. Patients also raised concerns about drug shortages and poor service delivery, with many forced to buy medicines privately when hospital stocks ran out. Yudaya Nakanjako, the head of the hospital pharmacy, admitted that government allocations are too low to match patient demand. District leaders and residents have now called on the government to prioritise the construction of a modern mortuary at Lyantonde General Hospital, saying it is unacceptable for a facility serving three districts to operate under such conditions.

France in Talks with Mali Over Diplomatic Row

France's foreign ministry said it was in talks with Mali after the arrest of a French embassy employee accused of working with intelligence services to destabilise the country, dismissing the claims as "unjustified". France's foreign ministry said the arrested employee was covered by the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, meaning he should be released. Mali, plagued by a security crisis since 2012, increasingly distanced itself from Western partners, including France, and deepened ties with Russia under President Assimi Goita's rule. The country's junta, which came to power after back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, also said that dozens of soldiers had been detained for allegedly seeking to overthrow the government.