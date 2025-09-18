Africa: All of Africa Today - September 18, 2025

Kenya's Pension System Accused of Fraud, Betrayal

Kenya's pension and health insurance systems, once intended to secure dignity in old age and protection during illness, instead left many citizens defrauded, delayed, and betrayed. Kenya's public pensions and health insurance systems have promised workers security in retirement and protection against illness for decades. A report by Kenya's Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, revealed more than 260,000 cases of fraud against pension schemes in 2024. Over 67 billion shillings were lost between 2013 and 2020 through fake pension scheme payments. The pensions of legitimate retirees have been left unpaid, and older people are passing away while still awaiting their pensions. Retirees reported bribes, opaque processes, and payments that failed to keep pace with inflation, despite mandatory contributions. The 2024 Auditor General's report painted senior officials managing the pension scheme as fraudsters who colluded within the National Treasury to steal from the fund through nonexistent persons and double payments to duplicate accounts. Around 15,000 people benefited from fraudulent pension payments totaling over $15 million, according to the report.

Spanish Police Arrest 19 for Murder and Torture on Migrant Boat

Spanish police arrested 19 people suspected of murder and torture after more than 50 people went missing from a migrant boat that was travelling from Senegal to the Canary Islands. Authorities said the wooden vessel, carrying an estimated 300 people, was intercepted south of Gran Canaria on 24 August with 248 survivors. Survivors reported that some passengers, accused of being "witches" or of protesting conditions, were beaten, abused, and thrown overboard, with others left to drown after falling into the sea. One male passenger died in the hospital after being found seriously ill when the vessel was intercepted. The migrants on board came from several West African countries, including Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea-Bissau. All 19 suspects are in pretrial detention facing charges of facilitating irregular immigration, homicide, assault, and torture.

Chinese Nationals in Cocaine Case Face Deportation from Zimbabwe

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) vowed to push for tougher sentences in drug-related cases after public outrage over the lenient punishment of nine Chinese nationals who admitted to cocaine use in Harare. The nine, who pleaded guilty to the offence and were fined U.S.$150, are now awaiting deportation. Zimbabweans criticized the ruling, particularly at a time when drug abuse is ravaging communities across the country. The NPAZ said it remained committed to prosecuting all offenders "diligently and fairly," saying that nationality or social status would never shield anyone from accountability. Zimbabwe has in recent years witnessed a surge in drug abuse, particularly among young people, with substances such as crystal meth, broncleer, and cocaine wreaking havoc in urban and peri-urban communities.

Search Launched for 3,000-Year-Old Gold Bracelet Stolen from Egyptian Museum

Egyptian authorities launched a search for a 3,000-year-old gold bracelet that vanished from the Egyptian Museum's restoration laboratory in Cairo. The rare piece, decorated with lapis lazuli beads, dated back to the reign of King Amenemope of the 21st Dynasty (993–984 BC). It was last seen in the museum's restoration lab, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The antiquities ministry said the case had been referred to police, with the bracelet's image circulated to all airports, seaports, and border crossings to prevent smuggling. A specialist committee was also formed to review artefacts at the lab. Local media reported the disappearance was discovered as staff prepared items for an exhibition in Rome. The incident occurred just weeks before the Grand Egyptian Museum opened in Giza, raising security concerns.

Nigeria Reports 871 Lassa Fever Cases, 162 Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) reported an increase in Lassa fever cases across 21 states, with 162 deaths. According to the latest situation report, 91% of cases came from Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi states. The case fatality ratio stood at 18.6%, up from 17.1% during the same period in 2024. The NCDC said 10 new cases were reported in Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, and Taraba. The most affected age group is 21–30 years. The Centre said it has deployed 10 rapid response teams to support affected states, enhanced surveillance, and distributed medical countermeasures, including ribavirin, PPEs, and sanitisers. The NCDC urged Nigerians, especially in hotspot states, to maintain proper hygiene, improve rodent control, and seek early medical care to reduce the spread and impact of the disease.