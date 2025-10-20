Africa: All of Africa Today - October 20, 2025

Kenyan Opposition Leader Raila Odinga Laid to Rest

Raila Odinga, former Kenyan prime minister and long-time opposition leader, has been laid to rest at his family's homestead in Bondo. Odinga died in an Indian hospital at the age of 80. The burial concluded days of memorials that led to chaos, with at least five mourners dying at other events and dozens injured at a public viewing. Odinga served as a pro-democracy champion from 2008 to 2013. He served as the main opposition leader for many years, losing five presidential campaigns. African dignitaries and Kenyans attended the final interment of a man who was described as a "selfless pan-Africanist."

Last Ebola Patient Discharged in DR Congo

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The last Ebola patient in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was discharged, marking an important milestone in the efforts to end the outbreak. The recovery kicks off a 42-day countdown to declaring the outbreak over if no further cases are confirmed. Since the outbreak was declared on 4 September in Bulape health zone, Kasai Province, a total of 64 cases - 53 confirmed and 11 probable - were recorded. A total of 19 patients have recovered from the disease. Despite the challenges of remote terrain and poor infrastructure, the Ministry of Health, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners, acted swiftly to scale up outbreak response measures. A 32-bed Ebola treatment centre was set up with an Intensive Infectious Disease Treatment Module. At least 35,000 people have been vaccinated against Ebola in Bulape. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Janabi, praised the swift recovery as a testament to strong partnerships and national expertise. If no new cases are detected, the outbreak will be declared over in early December 2025.

Zimbabwe Opposition Slams Zanu PF Plan to Extend Mnangagwa's Term to 2030

Zimbabwe's opposition has strongly condemned Zanu PF's resolution to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term by two years to 2030. The ruling party's 22nd Annual People's Conference in Mutare directed the government to initiate legal and constitutional changes to implement the extension before its next conference. Mnangagwa's term ends in 2028, but he has vowed to abide by the laws of the land, stepping down when his term ends. Information secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed that the Justice Ministry had been tasked with beginning the legal process by October 2026. Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa dismissed the resolution, saying it was binding only on Zanu PF members. Opposition figure Tendai Biti vowed to defend the Constitution against what he called a "dangerous, anti-people agenda." Meanwhile, Zanu PF delegates maintained that Mnangagwa's leadership, credited with stability and economic recovery, should continue beyond the current term limit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Namibia Declares Mpox Outbreak After Confirming First Case

Namibia's Ministry of Health and Social Services has declared an mpox outbreak after confirming the country's first case in Swakopmund. The announcement, made by ministry spokesperson Walters Kamaya, followed the patient's diagnosis. The patient, currently in stable condition and receiving treatment in isolation at Swakopmund District Hospital, is believed to have contracted the virus through cross-border travel within the Southern African Development Community region. Mpox, a zoonotic disease caused by an orthopox virus, spreads mainly through human-to-human transmission. Kamaya said that, according to World Health Organization protocols, a single confirmed case is enough to declare an outbreak.

Chad Restores Conservation Partnership with African Parks

A conservation group linked to Prince Harry and Chad's government has agreed to sign a new partnership, less than two weeks after the central African country severed ties with the organization. Chad had terminated its agreement with the organization on 6 October, accusing it of poor cooperation, arrogance, and failure to curb poaching. In a joint statement, both parties said they had begun discussions "in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation" regarding the management of protected areas. The new agreement will see African Parks once again manage Zakouma National Park and Ennedi Natural and Cultural Reserve in Chad, which it had managed for 15 years. African Parks will continue co-managing and funding conservation projects while new agreements are finalized.