Africa: All of Africa Today - March 2, 2026

Kenyan Govt Airlifts Remains of MP Ng'eno and Five Others After Helicopter Crash

Parliament facilitated the airlifting of the remains of Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng'eno and five other victims of a fatal helicopter crash in Nandi County to Nairobi, as a parliamentary committee begins coordinating burial arrangements. The Eurocopter AS350 crashed in Mosop, killing all six occupants. The severely damaged remains were taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, where officials said visual identification was impossible and forensic methods would be required. The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority opened an investigation into the cause of the crash. National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula appointed a parliamentary team to support funeral arrangements for Ng'eno, a three-term legislator known for his role in advancing the Affordable Housing Act of 2024. Leaders, including President William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua, mourned Ng'eno as a dedicated public servant and called for a thorough probe into the tragedy.

Ethiopian Coalition Warns of Escalating Civilian Attacks, Media Crackdown

The Coalition for Ethiopian Unity called for an immediate end to attacks on civilians and the closure of media outlets, warning that ongoing conflicts across several regions are inflicting heavy harm on innocent populations. In a statement issued on 27 February 2026, the coalition, which includes the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Party and the Enat Party, said the cycle of war the country has experienced over the past seven years has reached alarming levels. It highlighted what it described as escalating attacks against civilians in the Amhara region as particularly concerning. Drone and heavy weapon attacks have killed civilians in South Wollo Zone, Wegidi Wereda, Efratana Gidim Wereda, and Debre Tabor and Wereta. The coalition alleged that health facilities and other service institutions were damaged during fighting in Debre Tabor and Wereta, and called for an independent investigation into the impact of government measures carried out in the name of "law enforcement." It also condemned kidnappings and infrastructure destruction by all warring parties. It described the situation in Tigray as fragile, raised concerns about killings and displacement in Benishangul-Gumuz following the withdrawal of government forces. At least 21 deaths in clashes over wereda status in Zayse. The coalition urged all actors to halt military actions, pursue dialogue, and allow independent investigations. It also condemned the government's closure of independent media outlets and revocation of journalists' licenses, saying such measures violated constitutional and international protections for freedom of expression.

Former MPs Slam Directive Forcing Public Servants to Use State Hospitals

Former members of parliament have criticised a new directive requiring public servants to use the public healthcare system, citing constitutional concerns. The backlash followed negotiations over full government coverage of Public Service Employee Medical Aid Scheme fees. This follows President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's directive that all public servants and senior officials should use state health facilities as of 1 April. Health minister Esperance Luvindao told parliamentarians they would not be forced to comply and could opt out. Former MPs, including Calle Schlettwein, Apius !Auchab and Nahas Angula criticised the directive as unlawful, premature, and inhumane, questioning the government's capacity to provide adequate healthcare. Ester Haikola-Sakaria added that while her party supported using public hospitals, the state was not ready, stressing the need to prioritise healthcare and education.

Somali Forces Kill Over 40 Al-Shabab Fighters in Operations

Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said it had carried out coordinated operations with international partners targeting al‑Shabab fighters in the Hiiraan and Lower Shabelle regions. The agency reported that more than 40 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed, dealing a significant blow to the group's operations. The first operation occurred around Waab-weyn and Isgoyska Madaxyo-weyn near the Maxaas district, where militants were allegedly planning attacks on civilians. NISA said about 17 militants were killed in that operation, and sites used as hideouts by al-Shabab fighters were destroyed. The agency said the actions were part of sustained efforts to neutralise the group's threat to national security and would continue until the militants were defeated.

Zimbabwe Lawyer Madhuku Vows to Defend Democratisation Despite Threats

Constitutional law expert Lovemore Madhuku said threats and intimidation would not stop efforts to defend Zimbabwe's democratisation after a series of attacks. Madhuku said the series of attacks that took place in Harare at residences belonging to Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Jameson Timba and Southern African Political Economy Series (SAPES) Trust executive director Ibbo Mandaza's houses, respectively. The incidents followed the gazetting of the Constitutional Amendment (No.3) Bill, which DCF leaders opposed. Two members of Madhuku's National Constitutional Assembly were abducted and tortured by suspected state agents, while "X" markings appeared at Timba's and Mandaza's homes. Madhuku said the intimidation was meant to silence dissent against the amendment, which critics argued aimed to entrench power by extending presidential terms and removing the popular vote. Mandaza also reported ongoing harassment, saying past attacks had gone unresolved. Despite the pressure, Madhuku insisted that the push for constitutionalism and democratic rights would prevail.