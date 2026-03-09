Africa: All of Africa Today - March 9, 2026

Kenya Flood Death Toll Rises to 42 as Nairobi Hit Hardest

The government said the national death toll from floods had risen to 42. Police reports indicated that Nairobi recorded the highest number of fatalities at 26. The Eastern region has the second-highest number of fatalities, with 10 cases reported. The Rift Valley reported four fatalities, while the Nyanza and Coast regions each recorded one. The police said the torrential rains caused widespread flooding, destruction of property, road closures, and the displacement of residents in multiple neighbourhoods across the city. The government have said that it would cover hospital expenses for people injured in the floods and burial costs for families who lost relatives in the disaster. Residents have been urged to remain vigilant, avoid flooded roads, and exercise extreme caution while traveling as search-and-rescue operations continue.

Malawi Bans 'Dual Practice' to Tackle Corruption in Public Hospitals

The Malawian government banned "dual practice" at all public clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, and diagnostic centers. The directive also requires health workers who own or partly own private facilities to divest within 30 days or face dismissal and possible legal action. The decision was reached following an investigation that revealed corruption within public hospitals. The patients were allegedly forced to pay illegal fees for services that should be provided for free, and were sometimes referred to private facilities owned by health workers. President Peter Mutharika said the ban was necessary to confront long‑standing abuses linked to dual practice. Mutharika said that some public hospital staff have demanded informal payments, diverted patients from government facilities to their own private clinics, and even siphoned medicines from public hospitals to resell in private pharmacies. The government has said that ending dual practice will restore public trust and ensure that public resources benefit all Malawians rather than private interests.

Benin, Nigeria Plan Joint Anti-Terror Operation

Nigeria and Benin have announced plans to cooperate in combating terrorist organizations along their shared border. This comes amid an increase in jihadist attacks, which have spread further afield to coastal states like Benin, Togo, and Côte d'Ivoire, prompting countries to seek cross-border cooperation. High-ranking military officials from both countries in charge of counterterrorism operations met in Cotonou to discuss future cooperation, alongside French representatives. The plan includes the coordination of border patrols, joint operations, intelligence sharing, and increased monitoring of cross-border flows, which are to be discussed further later this month. According to research by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data group (ACLED), the number of incidents involving jihadist groups in the border regions of Benin, Niger, and Nigeria rose sharply between 2024 and 2025.

Nigeria Demands Release of 42 Citizens in Mozambique

The Nigerian government called for the immediate release of 42 Nigerians allegedly arrested in Mozambique without any charges. The appeal was made by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Chairperson Abike Dabiri-Erewa. She condemned the arrests and described the reported targeting of Nigerians at a spare parts market as a possible xenophobic act. She said the detained individuals were legal residents. Dabiri-Erewa urged Mozambican authorities either to release them or formally charge them in court if they had committed any offences. According to reports, the Nigerians were specifically singled out and arrested at a spare parts market, out of all the traders and individuals present in the market, without any allegations or explanations on why they were detained. They were allegedly beaten, their personal belongings stolen, and many of them are said to have fallen sick and in need of medical attention.

Boko Rejects Claims He Opposes Death Penalty in Botswana

President Duma Boko rejected claims that he opposed the death penalty. He said that his obligation as a lawyer was to respect and implement the law. Speaking at a Botswana National Front leadership forum in Francistown, Boko said the Clemency Committee had never recommended execution to him, rendering criticisms baseless. The president, who is also BNF leader, vowed the ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) would retain power in the 2029 general elections. He urged members to work together to achieve this goal. Boko called on party members to uphold the rule of law, fight corruption and gender-based violence, and maintain discipline and unity. He warned that any member engaging in sabotage or misconduct would face disciplinary action, including possible removal from office.