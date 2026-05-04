Africa: All of Africa Today - May 4, 2026

Nigeria Summons South Africa Envoy Over Anti-Immigrant Attacks

Nigeria has summoned South Africa's acting High Commissioner to express "profound concern" over recent attacks on foreigners. According to a foreign ministry statement, the meeting will focus on recent marches held by anti-immigrant groups and "documented instances of mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and attacks on their businesses." At least two Nigerians and four Ethiopians have been killed in recent weeks, while there have been attacks on citizens of other African countries. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the attacks but also cautioned foreigners to respect local laws. Some South Africans accuse foreigners of being in the country illegally, taking jobs from locals and having links to crime, especially drug trafficking. Anti-immigrant groups have been stopping people outside hospitals and schools, demanding to see their identity papers. The government has confirmed that 130 Nigerians in South Africa have applied for voluntary evacuation as tensions rise following renewed anti-foreigner protests in parts of the country.

Three Dead in Suspected Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship

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Three people have died following a suspected hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship. The ship was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde, according to the World Health Organisation. One confirmed and five suspected cases have been reported. The victims include two Dutch passengers who fell ill during the voyage. Another Dutch national has also died. The woman also became ill on board and was evacuated to South Africa, where she died in a Johannesburg hospital. Hantavirus is usually passed to humans from rodents via their faeces, saliva or urine. It can cause severe respiratory illness. Rarely, it can be transmitted between people. The MV Hondius is run by the tour company Oceanwide Expeditions.

Kenya Flood Death Toll Climbs to 18 as Rains Persist

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) has said that the death toll from ongoing floods across Kenya has risen to 18. Most of the fatalities were attributed to drowning, as heavy rains continue to batter multiple regions. The government also announced the mapping of 59 flood-prone areas in Tana River County. It warned of increased risks as river levels along the Seven Forks Dam system continue to rise. The Eastern region has recorded the highest number of fatalities. Security agencies have advised residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas across the Coast, Northeastern, Highlands, Rift Valley, and Nairobi regions to remain alert and move to higher ground. Authorities have warned that rising river levels and continued rainfall could worsen the situation in the coming days.

Somali Pirates Hijack Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden, Raising Security Fears

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Somali pirates have hijacked a Togo-flagged oil tanker, MT Eureka, in the Gulf of Aden. This has raised fresh concerns about a resurgence of piracy in a key global shipping route. The vessel was seized by armed men near Yemen's port of Qana. It is reportedly being steered toward the Somali coast. The incident follows another recent hijacking in April. On April 22, pirates seized the Honor 25, a tanker reportedly carrying 18,500 barrels of oil destined for the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Security analysts warn that regional instability and a reduction in maritime surveillance have encouraged gangs to resume attacks. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the seizure, and there has been no immediate word on the condition of the crew.

Zimbabwe to Enforce Single National Exam System by 2027

Zimbabwe will require all schools to adopt a single national examination system from 2027. The government is set to make Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) exams mandatory for every learner. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo said the policy aims to end the long-standing dual system. He said that for decades, many of Zimbabwe's elite private schools have prepared students exclusively for Cambridge Assessment International Education, treating ZIMSEC as optional or irrelevant. The policy is intended to end what the minister called a "two-tier system" in which national qualifications were perceived as inferior to international ones. Critics warn that ZIMSEC's credibility issues, from past paper leaks to delayed results, could penalise students applying to foreign universities, and question whether the State should dictate examination choice. The ministry acknowledges the concerns but insists reform is non-negotiable.