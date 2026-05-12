Africa: All of Africa Today - May 12, 2026

South African Ramaphosa Refuses to Quit Over Phala Phala Ruling

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that he will not step down following the Constitutional Court judgment on the Section 89 impeachment process linked to the 2020 theft at his Phala Phala farm. The controversy stems from the scandal, in which thousands of dollars were stolen from furniture at his game farm. Ramaphosa has said that he will legally challenge a report that has paved the way for parliament to consider impeachment proceedings against him. Ramaphosa was accused of hiding a 2020 break-in and the theft of large sums of foreign currency from police and tax authorities in what became known as the "Farmgate" scandal. He has denied wrongdoing and said the money came from the legitimate sale of buffalo from his farming business. The Constitutional Court ruled that certain aspects of the National Assembly rules governing the removal of a President from office are inconsistent with the Constitution.

Mnangagwa Taps Retired General Sibanda to ZANU-PF Politburo

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President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed former Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander General (Rtd) Philip Valerio Sibanda to ZANU PF's highest decision-making body, the politburo. Party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said Mnangagwa made the appointment in terms of the party constitution. Mutsvangwa said the appointment takes immediate effect. The Politburo is one of Zanu-PF's highest decision-making organs, responsible for shaping party policy and overseeing strategic direction. Sibanda, who recently retired as commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, is one of the country's most prominent military figures. His appointment comes amid internal succession battles in the ruling party over the Constitution Amendment Bill No.3 that seeks to extend Mnangagwa's current term by two years. If passed, the proposed amendment would effectively keep Mnangagwa in office until 2030.

Drone Strikes Account for 80% of Civilian Deaths in Sudan War

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said that drone strikes in Sudan "accounted for at least 880 civilian deaths, more than 80% of all conflict-related civilian deaths" in the first four months of this year. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk strongly condemned the rising use of these weapons in the brutal war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which recently entered a fourth year. But now, Turk warned, "unless action is taken without delay, this conflict is on the cusp of entering yet another new, even deadlier phase". Most of the civilian deaths attributed to drone strikes between January and April were recorded in the Kordofan region. Türk called on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians, including safe movement from areas of active hostilities.

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More Than 40 Nigerian Fishermen Feared Dead in Chad Air Strikes

More than 40 Nigerian fishermen are feared dead after Chad launched air strikes targeting Boko Haram positions in the Lake Chad Basin. Abubakar Gamandi Usman, chairman of Lake Chad Basin Fisheries Association of Nigeria, believes some fishermen were hit by the strikes, while others drowned after attempting to flee in overloaded boats. No bodies have yet been recovered. Chad said the strikes were retaliation for recent Boko Haram attacks on military bases near Lake Chad that reportedly killed at least 24 soldiers and two generals. The region, which spans Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon, remains a major stronghold for Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province. Fishermen in the area often operate under Boko Haram control, with the group taxing access to fishing grounds.

Macron Pledges €23 Billion for African Investment

French President Emmanuel Macron urged investment in Africa at the start of an economic summit in Nairobi, Kenya. The summit aims to renew France's engagement with the continent. Macron, who announced €23 billion in investment for Africa, said the continent requires investments to become more self-sufficient. He said the funds would include €14 billion in private and public investments by French entities, and €9 billion by African investors, focused on energy transition, digital and AI, the maritime economy and agriculture. They would create 250,000 direct jobs in France and Africa. Macron also addressed the return of African art and artefacts looted during the colonial era, many of which are held by French institutions and collectors. The French parliament passed a law allowing the government to return works of art without having to pass individual laws for each piece.