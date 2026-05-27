Africa: All of Africa Today - May 27, 2026

Ramaphosa Mounts Legal Challenge to Stop Impeachment Inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched a legal challenge against a parliamentary report that reopened the possibility of impeachment proceedings linked to the Phala Phala farm scandal. In 2022, an independent panel said Ramaphosa might have committed serious misconduct relating to the theft of large sums of cash hidden in a sofa at his private farm. The president denied any wrongdoing. Ramaphosa argued that the independent panel investigating the 2020 theft of about $580,000 hidden at his farm misunderstood its mandate. The challenge follows a recent Constitutional Court ruling that Parliament acted unconstitutionally when it previously voted against establishing an impeachment inquiry. Parliament has since formed a multi-party committee to determine whether impeachment proceedings should proceed.

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Museveni Shakes Up Cabinet in Major Govt Reshuffle

President Yoweri Museveni has removed several senior ministers and long-serving government officials in a major Cabinet reshuffle that introduces new political figures and technocrats while reorganising key ministries at the start of a new government term. Museveni said the appointments were made under constitutional provisions governing executive authority, listing the Vice President, the Prime Minister, cabinet ministers, ministers of state, and senior presidential advisors. Former Finance Minister Matia Kasaija was replaced by his deputy, Henry Musasizi. The Foreign Affairs Ministry also saw significant changes, with Ambassador Adonia Ayebare replacing General Jeje Odongo as Minister of Foreign Affairs. First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni retained her position as Minister of Education and Sports, marking continuity in one of the government's most closely watched dockets amid previous public speculation about her health and prolonged absence from public engagements.

Republic of Congo to Grant Visa-Free Entry to All Africans from 2027

The Republic of Congo has announced that it will introduce visa-free entry for all African citizens beginning January 1, 2027. The move is intended to ease cross-border travel and promote regional integration. President Denis Sassou Nguesso unveiled the policy during Africa Day celebrations in Brazzaville. The proposed measure is expected to simplify travel for business, tourism, education, and cultural exchange. It aligns the Republic of Congo with broader continental efforts to promote the free movement of people under the African Union's integration agenda and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA). The move follows similar waivers announced by Rwanda and Togo. Nguesso framed the decision as part of a broader vision of African unity and shared prosperity. He said that reducing barriers to movement is essential for unlocking trade, investment and people-to-people exchange across borders.

Cholera Outbreak Leaves 40 Dead in Sudan's West Kordofan

Health authorities in West Kordofan have reported a worsening cholera outbreak that has killed 40 people and infected 228 others. Emergency teams in East Darfur have warned of rising suspected measles cases in a refugee camp hosting South Sudanese refugees. Alaa Nugud, spokesperson for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces-aligned Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), said that En Nahud locality remains the hardest-hit, recording 215 cases. El Fula recorded five cases, Wad Banda four cases, while Dibebad in South Kordofan and Ghubeish each recorded two. Nugud said health authorities and aid groups were working to contain the outbreak by supplying medicines, intravenous fluids and chlorinating water sources. He praised the support from Médecins Sans Frontières, the Red Cross, Solidarity, and the Humanitarian Aid Commission, and urged residents to boil water and report suspected cases promptly.

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Ghana Begins Repatriation of Citizens from South Africa Over Safety Fears

Ghanaian authorities have begun repatriating the first group of citizens from South Africa amid growing fears over anti-immigrant protests and possible xenophobic violence. Around 300 people were expected to depart from Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport. 800 Ghanaians have registered to return home. Some migrants said they no longer felt safe following protests led by the March and March movement. The movement has set a 30 June deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country. Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie , said the government was acting to protect its citizens and would support returning migrants through reintegration programmes. South African authorities have condemned attacks on foreigners but acknowledged concerns around illegal immigration. The number of Ghanaians living in South Africa is estimated at 25,000.