CJID Opens 2026 Awards to Reporters and Editors, Introduces Human Rights Category.

18 August, 2026 - Abuja, Nigeria

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has announced the call for applications for the 2026 edition of its Excellence in Journalism Awards.

The third edition of the award is open to entries from journalists, fact-checkers, and editors from Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Senegal, and Ivory Coast whose work has promoted accountability, public interest, innovation, and impactful storytelling in West Africa.

This year, we introduced the Human Rights category to recognise journalism that has exposed human rights violations, amplified the voices of affected communities, or driven accountability and policy change on human rights issues in West Africa.

The 2026 Awards will recognise exceptional reporting in the following categories:

Best Fact-check in West Africa Best Health Reporting in West Africa Best Climate Change and Environmental Reporting in West Africa Best Solutions Journalism Reporting in West Africa Best Community Reporting in West Africa Best Reporting on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Best Reporting on Social Accountability Best Reporting on Human Rights Editor of the Year Award

Speaking on this year's edition, Akintunde Babatunde, Executive Director of CJID, said journalists across West Africa continue to carry out important public-interest work, often under difficult conditions and with limited resources. He noted that journalists investigate wrongdoing, challenge misinformation, explain complex issues and tell stories that might otherwise receive little attention.

"We created the CJID Excellence in Journalism Awards to recognise this work and the people and newsrooms behind it."

As the awards enter their third year, Akintunde said greater attention was also being given to the people and systems that make quality journalism possible, particularly editors whose judgement, mentorship and leadership often contribute to some of the strongest journalism in the region.

He expressed appreciation to the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs for supporting the third edition of the awards.

"We are grateful to the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs for supporting the third edition of the awards and helping us continue to recognise journalism that serves communities, strengthens accountability and contributes to stronger democratic societies across West Africa," he noted.

The chairperson of the CJID's award planning committee, Kemi Busari, spoke on the newly introduced categories while noting that the awards have grown into one of the most prestigious honours for journalists across West Africa.

"Our mission remains to recognise, celebrate, and elevate the highest standards of impactful reporting in the sub-region.

"This year, we have revamped the Editor of the Year contest. We hope to celebrate an outstanding editor who works behind the scenes to produce exceptional journalism, and I strongly encourage news organisations to apply for this category."

"Furthermore, we have introduced the Human Rights category. This comes in recognition of the critical work journalists are doing to preserve the rights of the common people and give a voice to the voiceless in our society. This new category will serve as a reminder to us all that we must continue to protect human rights, defend media freedoms, and hold power to account," he said.

The winners will be honoured at an award ceremony that will close the CJID Media and Development Conference in November 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria. Interested applicants can read the full call for applications here.

About CJID

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is an African media development organisation committed to advancing journalism innovation, media sustainability, and good governance. CJID works across the region to promote accountability, strengthen fact-checking, and support inclusive, data-driven reporting.