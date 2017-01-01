Top Headlines
- Somalia: 24 Candidates Seek Presidency(East African)
- Somalia: Why Somalia Presidential Election Is a Litmus Test for Neighbouring Ethiopia(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Presidential Candidates Boycott Debate Suspicious of Internet Disconnection(Dalsan Radio)
- South Africa: Three Somalians Arrested and a Suspect Fatally Wounded(SAPS)
- Somalia: Kenyans Among Shabaab Fighters Who Attacked KDF(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Lawmaker Calls for KDF Withdrawal From Somalia(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Fadumo Dayib Sacked From Election Integrity Body Blames HSM for the Move(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Burundian Peacekeepers Serving in Somalia to Get Salary Arrears(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: NUSOJ Launches Annual Report On Press Freedom(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Farmaajo to Invite Alshabab If Elected President Says Militants Deserve to Be Heard(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: UK Releases U.S.$12m Towards Drought Relief.(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: HSM Push to Have Army Out of Mogadishu During Elections Flops As SNA Commenders Stay Put(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Questions As Internet Stalls On the Day of Somalia's First Presidential Debate(Dalsan Radio)
- Kenya: Man, 20, Pleads Guilty for Attempting to Sneak Into Somalia(Nation)
- Somalia: Refugees Who Were to Be Resettled in U.S. Cannot Travel Following Trump's Ban(Nation)
- Somalia: Al Shabaab Attacks Army Convoy Near Baidoa City(Shabelle)
- Somalia: 30 Dead in Bay After Drinking Contaminated Water(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Nine Prominent Figures Appointed to the Election Integrity Commission(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: 200 Somali Refugees in Kenya Are Blocked From Going to U.S.(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: KDF Denies Alshabaab in Control of Kulbiyow Camp Terms It "An Attempt"(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Godogob Gan Rabe Suspects Jailed for 36 Years(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Diaspora Body GSD Appoints New Boss Amid Criticism(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: UK Minister Visits Somalia to Re-Affirm Partnership Between UK and Somalia(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Al Shabaab Says 57 KDF Soldiers Kills in Kulbiyow Camp(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Defiance Mogadishu Residents and Victims Flock Lido Beach On 1st Anniversary of Attack(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Only Female Presidential Candidate Locked Out of Race(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Somali Traditional Dinner 'Cambuulo'(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: 300 Somali Refugees Stuck in Nairobi After U.S. Resettlement Cancelled Over Trump Policy(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: U.S$91k Arab Countries Donation Ti Somalia Relief Kitty Meet Ridicule By Somalis(Dalsan Radio)
- Chad: Amina Loses African Union Commission Chair Vote to Chad's Mahamat(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: MP Ahmed Mo'alim Fiqi Accused of 'Treason'(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Somali Candidates Boycott Presidential Debate Event(Shabelle)
