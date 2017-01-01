Top Headlines
- Somalia: Peacekeepers Admit Killing Camels(Citizen)
- Somalia: Presidential Guards Disrupt Galmudug Assembly Sitting(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Parliament Speaker Candidates Make Speeches to New Somali MPs(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Somaliland's Upper House Voting Begins in Mogadishu(Shabelle)
- Liberia: Somalia Drive Dwellers Have Finally Seen the Light--or So It Seems(Observer)
- Kenya: Mandera Court Releases on Bond Tanzanian Caught Sneaking Into Somalia(Nation)
- Somalia: Somalia - Dozens Arrested in Mogadishu Bombing(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Al Shabaab Retakes Towns From Jubbaland, AU Troops(Shabelle)
- Somalia: AU, Somali Troops Arrest Al-Shabaab Commander(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Suspected U.S. Airstrikes Near Kismayo Kill 5 People(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Can the Credibility of Nation's Indirect Elections Be Salvaged?(African Arguments)
- Somalia: United States Urges Momentum in Somalia's Electoral Process(Shabelle)
- Nigeria: Somalia Honours 136 Nigerian Police Officers(This Day)
- Nigeria: 136 Nigerian Policemen Honoured in Somalia(Guardian)
- Somalia: Massive Blast Hits Near Mogadishu Airport(Al Jazeera)
- East Africa: Somali Plead With EU to Keep Burundi Troops in Amisom(Monitor)
- Kenya: Somali Immigrants Arrested in Garissa(Shabelle)
- Somalia: IGAD Condemns Mogadishu Terror Attack(Ethiopian Herald)
- Somalia: Car Bomb Explodes Outside UNDP HQ in Mogadishu(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Hassan Sheikh Announces His Candidacy for President(Shabelle)
- East Africa: Ugandan Gen Katumba Wamala Speaks On Somalia Situation(Independent (Kampala))
- Somalia: Country Needs U.S.$ 864 Million for Urgent Aid - UN(Focac)
- Somalia: Outgoing Speaker Blamed for Embezzling MPs Money(Shabelle)
- Uganda: U.S. Supports Ugandan Forces in Somalia(Monitor)
- Somalia: Is Support for African Military Mission in Somalia Waning?(Deutsche Welle)
- Somalia: Suicide Bombers Attack Airport(Deutsche Welle)
- Somalia: Police Carry Out Sweep in Mogadishu in Response to Raids(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Al Shabaab Raids Security Checkpoint Near Jowhar(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Ethiopia Is the Cause of Our Instability, Somalis Say 10 Years After Invasion(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Samatar Blames Corrupt Govt for Escalating Attacks(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Somalia Ends 2016 With Gloomy Record of Repression Against Journalists, Says Nusoj(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Burundi In Dispute Over African Union Peacekeepers(East African)
