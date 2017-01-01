Top Headlines
- Somalia: Citizens Outraged By Trending Video Showing Girl Raped By 6 Men(Dalsan Radio)
- East Africa: Trump's Team Queries Fight Against LRA, Al-Shabaab(Monitor)
- Somalia: MPs Demand Protection As They Gather in Mogadishu Ahead of Elections(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: SNA, KDF Push Al Shabaab Out of Key Area in Gedo(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Hirshabelle MP Calls for End to Clan Fighting in Hiiraan(Shabelle)
- Somalia: 12 Civilians Killed When AMISOM Vehicle Hits Minibus(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: A Mother and Her Kids Die of Hunger in Gedo(Shabelle)
- Somalia: 10 Dead, 7 Hurt As AMISOM Vehicle Runs Over Bus Near Mogadishu(Shabelle)
- Kenya: Kin of Captured Doctor Pray for His Safe Return From Somalia(Nation)
- Kenya: Lingering Questions a Year After Deadly Attack on Kenyan Troops(Nation)
- Somalia: Candidate Jibril Abdulle Meets With Somali MPs(Shabelle)
- Somalia: EU Urges MPs to Tackle Country's Challenges(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Two Killed, Several Injured in Mogadishu Blast(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Calls for Dialogue As MPs Set Committee to Oust Galmudug President Guled(Dalsan Radio)
- Kenya: Kenya Lost 173 Soldiers in Base Atack in Somalia(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Al Shabaab Launches Attack On Qoryoley District(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Somaliland Community to Resume Upper House Voting(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Parliament Speaker Meets With Electoral Commission(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Bomb Blast At a Tea-Shop Kills 1, Injures Two Civilians(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Al-Shabaab Commander Surrenders in Qoryoley City(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Gunmen Kill Businessman in Mogadishu, Killers Fled(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Gunmen in Military Uniform Invade Garasweyne, Bakool(Shabelle)
- Somalia: AMISOM Commander Meets UK Ambassador(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Candidates Barred From Election Now Demand for Their Registration Fee(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: UNSOM Accused of Embezzling Funds Meant for Media(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Gedo Governor Appeals for Urgent Help Amid Drought(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Galmudug Officials Urged to End Their Differences(Shabelle)
- Somalia: NLF Discuss On Current Situation Amid Elections(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Int'l Community Voices Concern Over Developments in Galmudug(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Southwest State President Accused of Corruption(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Tarsan Hails Election for the Parliament Leadership(Shabelle)
- Somalia: AU Congratulates Speaker Jawari On His Re-Election(Shabelle)
