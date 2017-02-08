Top Headlines
- Africa: Chaos, Anxiety As Trump's Travel Moratorium Takes Effect(This Day)
- Kenya: Al-Shabab Attacks Kenya Military Base, Dozens Killed(Deutsche Welle)
- Somalia: Al-Shabab Claims to Have Killed Dozens of Kenyan Troops(Al Jazeera)
- Africa: Grim Outlook for Africans Seeking Refuge As Trump Looks to Ban Somalis, Sudanese(The Conversation Africa)
- Kenya: 'Al-Shabaab' Attacks Kenyan Military Camp in Somalia(Nation)
- Somalia: KDF Base in Somalia Under Al-Shabaab Attack, 51 Killed(Shabelle)
- Kenya: U.S. Deports Somali, Kenyan Immigrants(East African)
- Somalia: AU Urged to Release Probe Into 'Unlawful' Civilian Killing(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Rape Law Gets First Test(VOA)
- Somalia: Presidential Election Slated for February 8, 2017(Shabelle)
- Somalia: AU Should Release Investigation Into 14 Civilian Deaths(HRW)
- Somalia: Attack at Hotel Kills 10(VOA)
- Somalia: Prominent Somali Elder Injured in Bosaso Attack(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Al-Shabab Attack At Mogadishu Hotel 'Kills 28'(Al Jazeera)
- Somalia: NUSOJ Shocked After Vile Terror Attacks Wounds 7 Journalists(Shabelle)
- Somalia: UN Condemns Attack On Dayah Hotel in Mogadishu(Shabelle)
- Somalia: At Least 14 Dead As Police End Siege At Dayah Hotel(Shabelle)
- Somalia: KDF Kills Seven Al Shabaab Fighters in Somalia(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Turkey Strongly Condemns Terror Attack in Mogadishu(Shabelle)
- Kenya: 7 Al-Shabaab Fighters Killed as KDF Captures Somali Township(Nation)
- Kenya: Soldiers Kill 7 Al-Shabaab Militants in Somalia(Capital FM)
- Somalia: Afgoye Deputy DC Alarms Over Rise of Shabaab Raids(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Galmudug VP Meets Int'l Aid Agencies Amid Famine(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Ali Ameriko Hails Naming of New Electoral Committe(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Afgoye Town Near Somali Capital(Shabelle)
- East Africa: What President Trump's Policies Mean for Somalia and Security in Greater East Africa(East African)
- Africa: Dear President Trump - Home Truths About Africa(The Conversation Africa)
- Somalia: Car Bomb Explodes At a Hotel in Somali Capital(Shabelle)
- Somalia: There Is No State Money Stolen, Auditor General Says(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Kenyan Police Officer Killed in Mandera Al-Shabaab Attack(Shabelle)
- Somalia: KDF, Foreign Forces Take Badhadhe From Al Shabaab(Shabelle)
- Somalia: At Least 4 Somali Soldiers Killed in Afgoye Explosion(Shabelle)
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.