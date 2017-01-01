Top Headlines
- Somalia: Herders Hard Hit As Drought Strikes(East African)
- East Africa: Burundi Troops to Remain in Somalia, Payments Resume(East African)
- Somalia: Somaliland A-G General Pursues Acquitted Journalists(CPJ)
- Somalia: Militants Deploy Nine-Year-Olds as Soldiers - UN(Al Jazeera)
- Somalia: President Appeals for Assistance as Drought Worsens(VOA)
- Somalia: Amisom, Somali Forces Killed 92 Civilians in Last Four Months - UN(East African)
- Burundi: AU Pays Tribute to Burundian Soldiers Killed in Somalia(Iwacu)
- Uganda: Executed Uganda Soldier Sends Last Message to Uhuru Kenyatta Warning of Execution of 2 KDF Pows(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Several Soldiers Killed in Attack On SNA Convoy(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Uhuru Says Al Shabaab Defeated in Somalia Battle(Shabelle)
- Burundi: Senior AU Official Begins Visit in Burundi(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Garowe Woman Arrested for Spreading HIV to Police Boss and Several Men(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: "I Am Not Broke. I Will Be the Next President" Sheikh Shariff Says As He Returns to Somalia to Face Elections(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: 260 Civilians Killed in Somalia Conflict Involving AMISOM, SNA and Al-Shabaab, UN Report Says(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: A Soldier Injured in Grenade Attack in Bardere Town(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Ethiopia Think Thank Warns a Darood Presidency May Lead to Anarchy(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Puntland Leader Accused of Fueling Crises in Galmudug(Shabelle)
- Somalia: A Bomb Hits a Local Govt Office in Mogadishu(Shabelle)
- Somalia: SNA, AMISON Killed 92 Civilians in Last 4 Months - UN(Shabelle)
- Ethiopia: Ethiopian Amisom Troops Donate Food to Needy Gobwein Residents(Ethiopian Herald)
- East Africa: Kenya Sees Progress in Counter-Terrorism Amid Reduced Attacks(Focac)
- Somalia: What Is At Stake As Somalia Goes to the Polls(Nation)
- Somalia: Early Action the Only Way to Avert Another Catastrophe, Says Senior UN Relief Official(UN News)
- Somalia: SNA, AMISOM Forces Drive Al Shabaab Out of Town(Shabelle)
- Somalia: UN Warns of Famine Risk in Somalia Amid Worsening Drought(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Somalia: Three Soldiers Killed As NISA Storms Galmudug Parliament to Stop MPs Planning to Oust President Guled(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Security Forces, Amisom Killed 92 Civilians in Last Four Months of 2016 - UN(Nation)
- Somalia: Elder Warns of Conflict Escalation in Galmudug(Shabelle)
- Burundi: Burundi Soon Withdrawing its Troops From Somalia...(Iwacu)
- Somalia: Shariff Hassan Still Hopeful of a Digil Mirifle in Villa Somalia in Future Despute Defeat in 2017(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: AMISOM Seeks 9,000 More Peacekeepers(Shabelle)
- Somalia: AMISOM Probes a Fatal Road Accident in Somalia(Shabelle)
