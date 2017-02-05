Top Headlines
- Somalia: Contender Pulls Out of Presidential Race(East African)
- Somalia: Election Venue Changed Over Possible Corruption(Shabelle)
- Kenya: Kenyatta Urged to Withdraw Army From Somalia(Shabelle)
- Kenya: Pull Out Army From Somalia, Opposition Tells Kenyatta(Nation)
- East Africa: Somali Refugees Stranded in Kenya After Trump Ban(RFI)
- Kenya: Govt Loses Round One in Sea Row Case With Somalia(Nation)
- East Africa: Kenya Fails to Stop UN Court From Ruling On Sea Border With Somalia(East African)
- Kenya: Hague Court Rules Kenya-Somalia Maritime Row Goes to Full Hearing(Capital FM)
- Somalia: Early Action, More Funds Key to Avoid Famine in Somalia - UN Agencies(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Somalia: UN Says Somalia Needs Urgent Aid to Avert Famine(Shabelle)
- Somalia: 'Al-Shabaab' Militants Raid AP Camp in Arabia, Kenya(Shabelle)
- Kenya: Ruling on Kenya-Somalia Boundary Dispute Due Thursday(Capital FM)
- Kenya: ICJ Says Can Rule Somalia-Kenya Boundary Case(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Why Somalia Presidential Election Is a Litmus Test for Neighbouring Ethiopia(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Presidential Candidates Boycott Debate Suspicious of Internet Disconnection(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: 24 Candidates Seek Presidency(East African)
- Somalia: One Dead As Soldier Opens Fire On Bus in Mogadishu(Shabelle)
- Somalia: KDF Convoy Targeted in Land Mine Blast Near El Wak(Shabelle)
- Somalia: At Least One Person Killed in Car Bomb in Mogadishu(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Thousands of Drought Victims Arrive in Mogadishu With Urgent Call for Relief Food(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Mogadishu Car Bombing Kills Port Staff(Dalsan Radio)
- South Africa: Three Somalians Arrested and a Suspect Fatally Wounded(SAPS)
- Somalia: Kenyans Among Shabaab Fighters Who Attacked KDF(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Lawmaker Calls for KDF Withdrawal From Somalia(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Fadumo Dayib Sacked From Election Integrity Body Blames HSM for the Move(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Burundian Peacekeepers Serving in Somalia to Get Salary Arrears(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: NUSOJ Launches Annual Report On Press Freedom(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Farmaajo to Invite Alshabab If Elected President Says Militants Deserve to Be Heard(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: UK Releases U.S.$12m Towards Drought Relief.(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: HSM Push to Have Army Out of Mogadishu During Elections Flops As SNA Commenders Stay Put(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Questions As Internet Stalls On the Day of Somalia's First Presidential Debate(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Somali Elections and the External Interferences(Addis Standard)
