Top Headlines
- Somalia: Burundi In Dispute Over African Union Peacekeepers(East African)
- North Africa: The Year the World Stopped Caring About Refugees(Al Jazeera)
- Kenya: Attack Against Police in Kenya Highlights Rising Threat of Female Extremism(VOA)
- Somalia: Welcoming New Federal Parliament, Ban Urges Completion of Electoral Process(UN News)
- Somalia: UN Welcomes Inauguration of Somali New Parliament(Shabelle)
- Uganda: Army to Probe Soldier Torture Claim in Somalia(Monitor)
- Somalia: EU Delays Refund to KDF for Somalia Military Operation(Shabelle)
- Somalia: An Electoral Delegate Shot Dead in Mogadishu(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Panic As UK and U.S. Threatens to Charge Citizens Involved in Somalia Election Corruption(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: UN, Global Partners 'Gravely Concerned' Over Changes to Electoral Process(UN News)
- Somalia: The Disappearing Frankincense Forests(Deutsche Welle)
- Somalia: MPs Gather to Be Sworn Into Secured Area in Mogadishu(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Denmark Ponders Sending Somali Refugees Home(Shabelle)
- Somalia: UK Warns Citizens in Somalia of Electoral Fraud(Shabelle)
- Somalia: NLF Postpones Election of the New Upper House MPs(Shabelle)
- Somalia: U.S. Warns Citizens in Somalia of Election Fraud(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Suspect Arrested in Killing of ICRC Worker in Somalia(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Presidential Elections Delayed Again(Deutsche Welle)
- Somalia: New Legislators Sworn In(Nation)
- Uganda: Soldier Loses Manhood After Torture At Barracks(Monitor)
- Somalia: MP - New Parliament Takes Over Legislative Mandate(Shabelle)
- Somalia: The Nullified MPs Were Not Sworn-in - Omar Dhagey(Shabelle)
- Burundi: Burundian Army Hopes its Troops in AMISOM Will Get Their Arrears"(Iwacu)
- Somalia: Somalia Police Could Soon 'Stand On Its Own'(East African)
- Somalia: Kenya Extends Mandera Curfew After Al Shabaab Raids(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Somalia Swears in its 10th New Parliament(Shabelle)
- Somalia: AU, UN and World Powers 'Gravely Concerned' About Election(Nation)
- Somalia: Al-Shabab Seizes Herders' Livestock(VOA)
- Uganda: Uganda to Probe Soldier Torture Claim, Says CDF(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Int'l Community Gravely Concerned Over Decision of NLF On Electoral Process(Shabelle)
- East Africa: Kenya Faces Uncertainty After Political, Economic Twists in 2016(Focac)
- Somalia: Allied Forces Raid Shabaab Base Near Kismayo Town(Shabelle)
