Cote d'Ivoire/Togo: The Elephants Defend Afcon Title Against 'Troublemakers'

Champions Cote d'Ivoire begin the defence of their African Nations Cup title when they take on Togo in a Group C clash at the Stade d'Oyem in Gabon on Monday.

The aura of the Ivorians' Golden Generation that was spearheaded by Didier Drogba may have faded, but they remain a potent force and among this year's heavy favourites for the title.

Togo have retained their talismanic striker in Emmanuel Adebayor, but are expected to struggle in a pool that also includes DR Congo and Morocco.

Anything they can get from this opener would be a bonus, and they take on an Ivorian side led by French coach Michel Dussuyer, who admits his side are short of goals and perhaps a little low on confidence.

In order to bolster their attack they have recruited Abidjan-born Wilfried Zaha, who has played two international matches for England but was allowed to make the switch to The Elephants by FIFA as they were both friendlies.

"I had ample time to analyse my situation and take into account the solicitations of the Ivorian Football Federation," said Zaha. "Now I want to play with Cote d'Ivoire, primarily because I am proud to represent my country.

"The Ivorian selection includes quality players and has always been a reservoir of talent."

Dussuyer says the loss of the experience Gervinho to injury is a blow, but hopes Zaha can fill the void.

"The absence of Gervinho weighs heavily on us," he told reporters.

"However, the coaches and players have had some time to accept the fact that he will not be with us in Gabon.

"The addition of Zaha is, therefore, a wonderful boost. His style is similar to that of Gervinho and we hope he can trouble opposing defences just as much."

Togo are led by veteran French coach Claude Le Roy, appearing at a record ninth Nations Cup finals.

He has attempted to take the pressure off his side by saying the result of this game against the Ivorians will not set the tone for their campaign.

"The first game is not always decisive," he told reporters. "We saw the African champions [Cote d'Ivoire] losing their first match. The idea that if you miss the first match, it's the end of everything, this is not true."

Le Roy has named his side as a potential "troublemakers" at the tournament, a team that can upset one of the so-called big-guns.

"DR Congo is one of the best teams [in Africa] with Senegal, Algeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco. Togo is outside of this group, but we will try to be the troublemakers among them. There is no team to fear in this group."