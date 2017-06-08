South Africa: TV Presenter Johann Botha Killed in Armed Robbery

Popular presenter Johann Botha was shot during a robbery at a bar in the Maboneng Precinct in Johannesburg. The owner of the bar was also killed, according to a tweet by Pretoria FM reporter, Anton Meijer.
The tweet read: #JohannBotha was shot and killed at a bar in the Maboneng precinct during an armed robbery last night. The owner of the bar also killed.
Botha was well-known for presenting the long-running wildlife show 50/50 on SABC2.
Botha was also a producer on the investigative news programme Carte Blanche and worked on KykNet's Projek Aardwolf.
The police are currently looking for four suspects, three men and a woman, in connection with the shooting.
South Africans are paying tribute to Botha on social media.
Here are some few condolence messages:
Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and heart sore fans. - 50|50 human nature @5050TV
@MbalulaFikile Please restore law and order this country. We CANNOT go on like this!!!!! WE CANNOT GO ON LIKE THIS #JohannBotha - Jaco du Plessis @Jacoduplessis
One of the best shows on radio ever! RSG Tempo, met Johann Botha. RIP Johan. You will be missed. #JohannBotha - Barney Simon @BarneySimon
The environment, the animals, and his close friends and family have lost a truly courageous human being. #JohannBotha - Clive Morris Prod @CMPTVee