21 August 2017

allAfrica.com

South Africa: Will Grace Mugabe Ever Return to South Africa?

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Gabriella Engels and First Lady Grace Mugabe.
By John Allen

Cape Town — The scene has been set for a protracted legal battle between the South African Government and Gabriella Engels, the alleged victim of an assault by Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe.

If Engels - a Johannesburg model - wins her case, Mugabe may not be able to return to South Africa without facing prosecution.

Mugabe arrived back in Harare on Sunday after the visit to South Africa during which the assault is alleged to have taken place. She travelled with Zimbabwe's delegation to a summit of leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Hours later, South African foreign minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane announced that she had conferred diplomatic immunity on Mugabe, rendering her immune from prosecution. By making the announcement after Mugabe left the country, Nkoana-Mashabane averted any possibility of a court application to stop Mugabe from leaving while courts adjudicated on the validity of her decision.

Nkoana-Mashabane asserted that in reaching her decision she had taken into account the need to uphold both the law and Engels' rights. But she also cited “the imperative to maintain good inter-governmental relations” within the region and in particular with Zimbabwe. She suggested that spouses of heads of state enjoyed “derivative immunity”.

In response, the civil society group representing Engels claimed there were “very good grounds” to believe Engels would win a court challenge to the minister's decision.

Last week, a journalist with normally reliable contacts in the South Africa foreign ministry reported that the ministry's legal advisors believed Mugabe did not qualify for diplomatic immunity.

If Engels' lawyers overturn the minister's decision and government prosecutors fail to pursue the case, the lawyers will launch a private prosecution. Such a prospect would make it risky for Mugabe to return to South Africa.

More on This

Amai Grace Mugabe Escapes Court Appearance

Mrs Grace Mugabe returned home to Zimbabwe with her husband, President Robert Mugabe, on Sunday without having to appear… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.