20 August 2017

allAfrica.com

South Africa: Amai Grace Mugabe Escapes Court Appearance

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — Mrs Grace Mugabe returned home to Zimbabwe with her husband, President Robert Mugabe, on Sunday without having to appear in court on charges of assaulting a woman in a Johannesburg hotel room.

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation reported on Sunday that the First Lady was part of an official delegation to a Southern African Development Community leaders' summit which landed at Harare International Airport in the early hours of Sunday.

At the time she left, she was facing charges of whipping across the face a young South African model she found in a South African hotel frequented by her sons. The incident took place a week ago.

Controversy swirled around Mrs Mugabe all last week as:

An announcement that immunity would be recognised could have given rise to a court challenge to prevent Mrs Mugabe from leaving the country pending an application to have the immunity revoked. There was an outcry two years ago when the government facilitated Sudanese President Omar al Bashir's escape from South Africa while a court was hearing an application to have him arrested on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

The model's lawyer has vowed to "fight this matter to the highest court", suggesting that if South Africa recognises immunity, he will seek to overturn it - raising the prospect of Mrs Mugabe being unable to return to South Africa, at least until the issue is resolved through the courts.

The lawyer is Gerrie Nel, the prosecutor who had athlete Oscar Pistorius jailed on charges of killing his girlfriend. Nel works for a newly-established private prosecution agency set up in the wake of accusations that government prosecutors allow influential political leaders and businessmen - including President Jacob Zuma and his friends - to escape justice.

South Africa

Who Funds Mugabes' Lavish Lifestyles?

First lady Grace Mugabe's shameful behaviour in South Africa where she allegedly assaulted a model she found in a hotel… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.