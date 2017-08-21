South Africa: Hotel Worker Pushed by Mugabe's Son Loses Baby - Report

Photo: Wicknell Chivayo/Facebook

Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe and Robert Mugabe Jnr (file photo)

Cape Town — A pregnant waitress lost her baby after she was pushed by Robert Mugabe jnr at a Sandton hotel, according to TimesLive.

Robert jnr was reportedly fleeing his mother Grace Mugabe's beating and pushed her out of the way. She fell and was rushed to hospital, where she later lost her baby, a hotel worker confirmed.

Garnet Basson, chief operating officer at The Capital Hotel Group, is reported as not confirming or denying the incident, but said: "We are handling this thing internally. Please respect that."

The Zimbabwean first lady has left South Africa after being granted diplomatic immunity for allegedly assaulting 20-year-old Gabriella Engels at the same hotel, rendering her immune from prosecution.