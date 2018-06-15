South Africa: Eskom Releases Schedule of Power Cuts

Eskom spokesperson, Khulu Phasiwe, has via his Twitter account announced the start of load shedding across the country for a full day.

Download the schedule

Phasiwe had earlier said the power system "is relatively stable this morning, with no load-shedding anticipated" and that the parastatal had obtained an interdict to stop the intimidation of workers and contractors, who are not part of the illegal industrial action, the hijacking of coal trucks and the sabotaging of Eskom's electricity infrastructure.

However, he said: "Acts of intimidation and sabotage continue today at some of Eskom's power stations, a move that has begun to threaten the security of power supply. Eskom will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms."