Nigeria: Musa Carries Nigeria as Super Eagles Punish Iceland 2-0 at World Cup

Photo: Zurab Kurtsikidze/EPA/BackpagePix

Scorer Ahmed Musa and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa celebrate Nigeria's 2-0 win over Iceland at a World Cup game in Volgograd.

Ahmed Musa scored a brilliant second-half double to fire Nigeria to a 2-0 victory over Iceland and throw the second qualification spot in Group D wide open with one game remaining. What a good way to redeem themselves.

Nigeria came into the game in its stylish jazzy kit, which everyone have been raving about. The kit might have super powers because the way they played after the second half was out of this world.

The match started very well with the Super Eagles having most ball possession in the first half, with no shots on target but Iceland was creating more chances to have a shot at goal.

Nigerian coach Gernot Rohr changed the lineup and opted for a back three defensive. John Obi Mikel played in an offensive midfield position and seemed to be playing a little deeper than he did against Croatia. Even though the Super Eagles's lineup changes were more appealing, it was a poor showing from the team, who did next to nothing. For a game that had so much promise, it failed to deliver in the first half. Little did we know what a treat was coming later.

At 33 minutes in, Nigeria were looking more and more comfortable, having found their rhythm, albeit without doing anything with it. They managed to repel the attacks. But it had too many missed opportunities.

Toothless for much of the first half

First half had nothing to really write about - just 22 players chasing the ball up and down the ground. There wasn't any much goalmouth action. No shots on target really… Nigeria was still in a tough spot. Both sides were trying hard to break the other down, although they players gave a good fight. A big second half to come?

Then second half came

Maybe Gernot Rohr gave the Super Eagles some talk and because the Super Eagles did not come back as "slay queens" - but came back with fire, energy and renewed spirit. They looked so positive and energetic.

IT'S A GOAL - Nigeria 1-0 Iceland

Let's talk about determination or the fear to pack their bags. Ahmed Musa fired a terrific goal to put Nigeria ahead. Unbelievable!

Victor Moses put a fantastic ball in and Ahmed Musa controlled the ball with a outstanding finish on the half-volley. Finally the Super Eagles showed us their attacking ability we know they have. Talk about team team work… absolutely sublime...

Whilst still celebrating that impressive goal - we hardly noticed Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson taking a nasty accidental blow to the back of the head from Ahmed Musa's knee just after the goal. The defender had to receive a lot of treatment and get strapped up. However, at the 64th minutes, Ragnar Sigurdsson succumbed to the head injury he sustained and was replaced by Sverrir Ingason.

Ahmed Musa's goal seemed to have given the team more confidence. They're speeding up their attacking efforts and certainly don't hesitate to look for the direct way to the goal. There was no going back for the Eagles - a fair warning to Argentina to start packing.

Moses was so influential

It's good to give credit where it is due. Victor Moses was a threat every time he gets the ball. The Chelsea wing-back was impressive. Like literally - everywhere you look - Victor Moses is there and attacking. Moses was a threat when delivering set-pieces.

What did Ahmed Musa eat - GOALLLLLL - Musa doubles lead with another sexy goal

What a goal from Ahmed Musa at the 75th minute, a brilliant strike after he fooled the Iceland keeper. He took and controlled the ball to the back the net. Musa becomes the second African player to score two World Cup braces, after Roger Milla in 1990. Musa was on fire! The Nigerian team that played the 1994 World Cup in the United States is widely considered the country's finest team in history. But what we just witnessed, is some magic. They played with confident that is uncommon among African sides. They sought to dominate games, and played with a carefree spirit allied to cohesion.

PENALTY TO ICELAND - and they miss

After an on-pitch VAR review at the 82nd-minute, the Iceland were given a penalty. And what a shame that Gylfi Sigurdsson did not take advantage of the opportunity. Sigurdsson shot over the top of the bar, denyed his team a chance to try to force a late comeback.

What can happen in Group D

At every World Cup a group is stamped with the ominous "death" label and in Russia that designation has fallen on Group D - which consists of Nigeria, Croatia, Argentina and Iceland. The Super Eagles are still fighting to reach the knockout round at the World Cup. Nigeria went into the 2018 World Cup as arguably Africa's most successful side in the history of the tournament and the only nation from the continent to reach the second round on previous three occasions. The Super Eagles play their final Group D fixture against the Argentines on June 26. They will meet the South Americans for the fifth time and the Argentina have won all their previous meetings at the World Cup.

The Super Eagles are favourites of the African teams tipped to go further in the world cup. Even Marcus, the psychic pig picked them to reach the finals. The more Argentina's chances of going home are high, if the Eagles play like how they just did.

The victory moves Nigeria up to second in the Group D table on three points behind Croatia (six points), with Iceland and Argentina on one point apiece.