- Tanzania: Opposition Vows to Table Vote of No Confidence Against Magufuli(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Ban Ivory Trade, Says Ex-President(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Coach Confident Stars Will Qualify for the 2019 Afcon(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Chinese Firm to Invest U.S. $1 Billion in Cassava(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Simbu Wins Mumbai Marathon(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Grand Plan to Merge Pension Funds Soon(Daily News)
- Africa: Why China's Ivory Trade Ban Shouldn't Wait Till Year-End(Citizen)
- Tanzania: A Million Dollar Question - Is There Famine in Tanzania?(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Zanzibar Stalemate Now in UK House(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Whither Education System in Tanzania or Anywhere Else?(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Form Two Assessment Rate Go Up(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Cassava Pact With Chinese Firm 'A Big Boost'(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Farmers Say Goodbye to Post-Harvest Grain Losses(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Rapper Darassa Once Visited a Witch Doctor(Nation)
- Tanzania: Maybe Tanzania Could Do With Another Media Law(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Minister Orders 'No REA III' Without Electrifying 12 Left Out(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Mkwasa Lauds Group L Draw, Mayanga Declines to Comment(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Five-Day-Old Baby Mutilated, Dies At Hospital(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Tough Justice - in Politics of Firing, Therein Lies the Risk of Misfiring(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Jamiiforum Founder's Case Pushed Back(Citizen)
- Tanzania: E-System to Facilitate Parent-School Communications(Daily News)
- Kenya: Kenya Pitted Against Rwanda, Tanzania Over Ban on Plastic(East African)
- Tanzania: Catholic Church Weighs in On Famine Scare(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Hamilton Aquatics Interest in Tanzania Likely to Win Govt Approval(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Prepare Strong Policy to Bolster Education(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Making Politics On Food As the Poor Stare At Hunger(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Student Loan Beneficiaries Repayment Rate Increased(Daily News)
- Africa: Former Tanzanian President Mkapa Urged World to Join China's Ban on Ivory Trade(Citizen)
- Africa: Tanzania Commends China for Banning Ivory Trade(Focac)
- Tanzania: Girls Outshine Boys in Form 2, Class IV(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Zanzibar Civil Servants to Get Double Salaries(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Marching Orders for Meat Factory, Mining Investors(Daily News)
