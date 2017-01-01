Top Headlines
- East Africa: Burundi Deeply Divided As Talks Falter(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Zanzibar Brands Cloves, Other Spices to Win Market Share(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Air Tanzania to Acquire a U.S.$67,000 Ticketing System(Citizen)
- Tanzania: History As Hadzabes Secure Title Deed(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Caritas Workers Still in Malawi Prison(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Year 2016 Saw Much More Road Accidents Than 2015(Daily News)
- Tanzania: China Can Do, Tanzania Also Can Do(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Country Joins China-Led Economic Strategy(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Cash Crunch Should Not 'Dumpen Our Spirit'(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Don't Write Off Yanga in Title Race, Says Msuva After Defeat(Citizen)
- Africa: Will New the UN Supremo Give Priority to Africa's Problems?(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Concern As Enrolment in Private Schools Drops(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Chinese Foreign Minister Jets in(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Simba Set Semis Date With Yanga(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Road Construction to Spur Growth, Development in Tabora(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Local Seer 'Sees' Positive Political, Economic Reforms for Tanzania(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Yanga Apologise to Fans After Humiliating Defeat to Azam(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Two Top Mtwara Coop Officials Held Over 'Lost' Cashewnuts(Daily News)
- Africa: Travel - Walking Safaris in the Middle of the Wilderness(Citizen)
- Africa: It's Njaa-Nuary, I'll Take a Selfie With Croc, Loaded Gun(Citizen)
- Africa: Give Priority to Food Security(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Simba, Jang'ombe Boys in Decisive Duel(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Anna Senkoro's Indelible Mark(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Mkuju Uranium Mining Plan Remains Intact(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Govt Steps Up Drive to Woo China Investors(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Women Judges Encouraged to Fight Sexual Corruption(Daily News)
- Tanzania: New Katiba Writing Could Help Settle Diaspora Issue(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Worrying Trends of Education in Tanzania As Illiteracy Expands(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Cup Clash Imminent(Daily News)
- Africa: What a Year 2016 Turned Out to Be(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Invest in Irrigation to Ensure Food Security(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Man Held for Killing Son Who Lost Five Goats(Citizen)
