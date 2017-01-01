Top Headlines
- Africa: Govts Adopt Internet Shutdowns to Quell Crises in 2016(East African)
- East Africa: Saving Elephants From Trains(East African)
- Tanzania: Employers Appeal for Reinstatement in Loans Board(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Locals Urged to Abide By Foreign Laws While Abroad(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Court Urges Speedy Hearing of Jamii Media Case(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Girls On Govt Agenda to Scale Up Higher Learning(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Drone Solution for Safe Medical Supplies Deliveries(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Over 6,000 Names to be Delected From Voters' Register(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Azam FC Pick Cheche As Caretaker Coach(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Simba Hit 270min Clean Sheet(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Ndalichako's Popular, Controversial Orders(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Maelezo - Mr Uledi Finally Paid His Dues(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Malawi Police Probes Tanzania 'Nuclear Spy' Reports(Nyasa Times)
- Tanzania: Govt Got 66 Appeals From Civil Servants(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Land Rent Defaulters Face Public Exposure Starting Next Month(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Yanga Narrow Gap On Simba(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Development Expenditure Struggles(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Students Loans Board Set to Publish Names of Chronic Defaulters(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Laws That Challenged Press Freedom(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Govt Takes Measures to Address 'Deadly' Land Disputes(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Opposition MP Lema's Appeal Hearing Hits Wall Again(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Dismal Azam Show Ends Hernandez Reign(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Witnesses Name 'Scorpion' As Behind Mrisho's Blindness(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Gambosi's Witchcraft Supremacy Dismissed As Fallacy(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Zanzibar Invites Cuban Investors to Explore Tourism Potential(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Yanga Breathe On Simba Neck(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Two-Week Deadline for Toilet Construction(Daily News)
- Tanzania: HIV/Aids Infections From Mother to Child Reduced By 50%(Daily News)
- East Africa: How Governance Woes Have Led to Poverty and Insecurity(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Agritech Expo to Gather Thousands in Arusha(Agritech)
- Tanzania: TFF to Train U-17 Players(Daily News)
