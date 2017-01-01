Top Headlines
- Africa: Obama Special - Could Trump Be a Blessing in Disguise for Africa?(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Tanzania to Build More Natural Gas Stations in Dar(East African)
- Tanzania: Coral Reefs Off the Coast Are Being Destroyed, Most Beyond Repair(The Conversation Africa)
- Tanzania: Opposition Accuses Magufuli of Breaking Country's Constitution(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Regional Leaders Urged to Protect Water Catchment Areas(Daily News)
- Malawi: Tanzania Seek Release of 'Spies'(Nyasa Times)
- Tanzania: Semtech Using Tech to Protect Endangered Black Rhinos in Tanzania(CIO)
- Africa: AfDB Approves U.S. $1-Million Humanitarian Emergency Grant to Tanzania to Mitigate Effects of Earthquake in Kagera Region(African Development Bank)
- Africa: Democratise, Institutionalise! Here's the Message Obama Leaves for Africa As He Hands Over Power(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Stop Exhuming Albino Bodies - Activists(Citizen)
- Africa: How Climate Change Inaction Hurts Tanzania(Citizen)
- East Africa: Ugandans Urged to Embrace Kiswahili As Regional Language(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Work On Terminal III At Julius Nyerere International Airport 65 Per Cent Ready(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Julius Nyerere International Airport Extension Project Deadline Missed(Citizen)
- Tanzania: New Law to Protect Schoolgirls(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Loans Joy for Diploma Students(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Lodge Wins Global Prize(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Magufuli Assigns Envoys to Five Countries, UN(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Special Diplomas On Higher Education Students' Loan Board Roll(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Six Newly-Appointed Envoys Assigned Working Stations(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Mpwapwa Council Told to Earmark Fertile Valleys(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Tanzania to Extract Uranium in Africa's Largest Conservancy(East African)
- Tanzania: Fresh Bid to Seek Release of 'Spies' Arrested in Malawi(Daily News)
- Africa: Tanzania Fast-Tracking Postcode System to Hasten E-Commerce(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Abdalla - Winner of the 2016 Continental Literature Prize(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Loliondo District Conflicts 'Cause Investor Exit'(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Suspected Criminal Syndicate Kingpin Arrested(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Farmers Look Up to Experts As Effects of Climate Change Bite(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Thinking Aloud - Procurement Officer, a New Most Lucrative Career(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Ministry Wants Bird Flu Surveillance Stepped Up(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Acting Chief Justice Sworn in As Chande Retires(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Airline Operators' Woes Should to Be Addressed(Citizen)
