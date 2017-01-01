Top Headlines
- Tanzania: Baby Girl Dies After Genital Cutting(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Tanzania: Govt Admits Over One Million Face Food Shortage(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Only 27% Candidates Qualify for High School - Exams Board(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Best Student Attributes His Success to God(Daily News)
- Tanzania/South Africa: Azam Test African Champs Sundowns(Daily News)
- Tanzania: 35,000 Tonnes for Distribution to Hunger Stricken Citizens(Daily News)
- Tanzania: The Plight of a School With Only 2 Teachers for 510 Pupils(Citizen)
- Tanzania: I Will Be Back in the Dugout, Says Mkwasa(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Kiswahili Gets High Passes(Citizen)
- East Africa: Is the Collapse of the Economic Partnership Agreement Looming?(Monitor)
- Tanzania: New UN Chief Guterres Meets Magufuli, Pledges More Cooperation(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Top Candidates Speak On How They Made It(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Credit to Economic Activities Shrink(Daily News)
- Tanzania: 'Past Decade Saw Increased Products From Kenya'(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Bugando Unveils Source of Goalie Burhan's Death(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Now Traffic Cops Scoop 2016 Awards(Daily News)
- Tanzania: 40 Trillion Shillings National Debt Feasible, Attests Mpango(Daily News)
- Tanzania: MP Raises Concern Over Power Connection Charges(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Top 10 Poorly Performing Schools Coming From Dar es Salaam(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Refugees to Get Cash, Not Rations - WFP(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Four Drown, Two Others Injured in Mpwapwa(Daily News)
- Tanzania/Zambia: Zambia's Lwandamina Job Is Safe at Yanga- Former Stars Coach Mkwasa(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Spread Knowledge On Profitable Farming, Trained Growers Told(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Oil Prices Surge As Shilling Weakens(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Govt Hailed for Doubling PPF Pension(Citizen)
- Tanzania: We Need Strategies to Safeguard Schoolgirls(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Relief As Brand New Passenger Vessel Arrives(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Tanzania, Malawi to Revisit Talks on 'Spies' and Border Dispute(East African)
- Tanzania: Tanzania's Turn to Turkey for SGR Funds Leaves China in Limbo(East African)
- Tanzania: Funding Delays Tanzania-Rwanda SGR Project(East African)
- Tanzania: Tanzania, Malawi Presidents Meet to Smooth Diplomatic Tensions(East African)
- Tanzania: Tanzania EPA Stance Dims Kenya's Bid for Uniform Customs Rules(East African)
