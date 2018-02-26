New Evidence of Abuse During Kenya's Repeat Elections
Human Rights Watch reearchers have examined pathology reports of 37 people allegedly killed by police and gangs between September and November 2017 during the repeat presidential elections, and have found that they were shot at close range with high calibre rifles.
Police confront National Super Alliance supporters with teargas and water canons on Jogoo Road on November 17, 2017.
