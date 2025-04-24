West Africa: All of Africa Today - April 24, 2025

Kenyan Clinic Denies Organ Trafficking Accusations

The Mediheal Group clinic in Kenya, at the center of organ trafficking allegations, denied any wrongdoing and pledged full cooperation with an ongoing criminal investigation led by Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). The probe was launched following a joint investigation by Deutsche Welle, German public broadcaster ZDF, and Der Spiegel news magazine, which uncovered a global organ trafficking network involving vulnerable donors from Kenya and other countries, and wealthy recipients from Israel and Germany. Kenyan health authorities suspended all kidney transplant procedures at Mediheal clinics, including the facility in Eldoret. Mediheal Group, which also operates facilities in the capital, Nairobi, insisted that the accusations are unfounded and promised full transparency.

Rwanda Recalls Aspirin Batch Over Color Change, Quality Concerns

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) announced an immediate recall of batch No. B6224 of Aspirine Vitamin C 330mg/200mg (effervescent tablets), manufactured by the French pharmaceutical company UPSA, due to quality concerns. The Rwanda FDA cited complaints about the batch, produced in September 2024 and expiring in August 2026, after investigations revealed the tablets had changed color from white to brown, compromising quality standards. The authority ordered an immediate halt to the distribution and dispensing of the affected batch and instructed importers, distributors, and health facilities to return the products to suppliers, submitting a detailed report within 10 working days. The public was also advised to stop using the recalled batch, and stakeholders were encouraged to contact the Rwanda FDA for further guidance.

Tanzania Bans South Africa, Malawi Farm Imports in Trade Spat

The Tanzanian government imposed an immediate ban on the importation of all agricultural produce from South Africa and Malawi after the two countries failed to lift trade restrictions on Tanzanian farm products. The Minister for Agriculture, Hussein Bashe, cited prolonged trade imbalance and lack of reciprocity. The ban included fresh apples from South Africa and all agricultural goods from both countries, with transit cargo also prohibited. The move followed recent restrictions imposed by Malawi and South Africa on Tanzanian exports such as rice, flour, ginger, bananas, and maize, which disrupted regional trade. The ban also included agricultural cargo in transit and prevented Malawi from collecting fertiliser and maize from Tanzania for humanitarian and planting purposes. Bashe reassured Tanzanians that the decision does not pose any threat to national food security.

Sexual Violence Used as Weapon of War in DR Congo, UN Says

The conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) had devastating consequences, particularly for women and children, who faced heightened risks of sexual violence. Senior UN officials warned that armed groups systematically used sexual violence as a war tactic. Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seized key cities like Goma and Bukavu, worsening the already fragile situation. Children are increasingly subjected to grave human rights violations, including recruitment and abduction by armed groups, alongside the threat of sexual violence. Since February, at least nine girls have reportedly been forced into marriage, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The DR Congo is also grappling with one of the world's most severe displacement crises, with 7.8 million people internally displaced and 1.1 million having fled to neighboring countries. UN officials have called for urgent accountability measures and the implementation of gender-sensitive, child-centred responses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance West Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Can ECOWAS Hold Together? West African Bloc Turns 50



The Economic Community of West African States - known as ECOWAS - celebrated its 50th anniversary this week in Ghana, but the mood was far from jubilant. In January, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger withdrew from the ECOWAS, delivering a major blow to a regional bloc already grappling with security threats and economic instability. Founded in Lagos in 1975 to promote unity and integration among West African nations, ECOWAS faced its most critical test as military-led Sahel states formed their own Alliance of Sahel States (AES). ECOWAS achieved some successes, like easing cross-border travel and aligning customs duties, but it fell short on major goals, including intra-regional trade and a single currency. The formation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) by the three departing nations in 2023 further weakened ECOWAS, with experts calling for deep reforms and a renewed focus on economic and political integration.