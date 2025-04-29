Africa: All of Africa Today - April 29, 2025

Former Namibia Minister Denied Bail in Rape Case

Namibia's Agriculture Minister, Mac-Albert Hengari, was dismissed after being accused of raping a 16-year-old girl five years ago. He was arrested after allegedly attempting to bribe the now 21-year-old survivor to drop the case. He was denied bail after appearing in court and faces charges of kidnapping, rape, and assault. The 59-year-old denied wrongdoing. Hengari told The Namibian he resigned from his position, which marked the first major scandal for President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia's first woman leader. The scandal unfolded amid ongoing concerns over widespread gender-based violence in Namibia, where nearly 5,000 cases were reported last year. Hengari and his co-accused remained in custody until their next hearing on 3 June, as the court deemed them flight risks.

One in Four FGM Cases Now Performed by Health Workers, WHO Reports

Female genital mutilation (FGM) became less common globally, but when it did occur, it was increasingly carried out by healthcare professionals, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned. As of 2020, around 52 million girls and women, about one in four cases, had undergone FGM at the hands of health workers. Dr. Pascale Allotey, WHO's Director for Sexual and Reproductive Health, said that FGM remained a severe violation of girls' rights and health, regardless of who performed it. WHO issued new guidelines urging governments, doctors, and communities to strengthen prevention and improve survivor care. Since 1990, the risk of a girl undergoing genital mutilation has dropped threefold, but 30 countries still practise it, putting four million girls each year at risk. Countries like Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, and Ethiopia, where prevalence among young women has significantly declined.

Zimbabwe Launches Emergency Response to Mbare Bed Bug Outbreak

The City of Harare launched a full-scale emergency response to combat a severe bed bug infestation in Mbare flats. The local authority activated its Incident Management System (IMS), appointed an incident manager, and developed an action plan to address the public health nuisance. The council began the first of three planned fumigation cycles on April 7, targeting 5,450 rooms, with 64% completed by the latest update. The outbreak was confined to Mbare, however, teams were sent to investigate reports from other suburbs. Council said bed bugs, although not known to transmit diseases, pose a serious nuisance and affect the well-being of residents. Residents were urged to support the initiative by opening their homes to fumigation teams and taking preventive measures, such as exposing bedding to sunlight and avoiding untreated second-hand items.

Eight Migrants Dead, Dozens Rescued After Boat Capsizes Off Tunisia

Tunisia's coast guard recovered the bodies of eight African migrants after their boat sank off the coast near Abwabed, close to the city of Sfax, a common departure point for migrants heading to Europe. Twenty-nine others were rescued, while search operations for possible missing persons were ongoing, according to national guard official Houssem Eddine Jebabli. Tunisia, which had become a major departure hub, replacing Libya, continued to grapple with an unprecedented migration crisis.

Afrobarometer Study Reveals Declining Trust in Public Institutions Across Africa

An Afrobarometer study showed a decline in trust in Africa's public institutions over the past decade, raising concerns about the credibility and legitimacy of entities like the presidency, parliament, and police. The study, based on 53,444 interviews across 39 countries, found that only religious leaders (66%), the military (61%), and traditional leaders (56%) retained majority trust, while political institutions scored below 50%. Regional disparities emerged, with East and West Africa showing higher trust levels than Central, Southern, and North Africa. Countries like Tanzania, Niger, and Burkina Faso had the highest trust, while Gabon and Eswatini ranked among the most distrustful. The findings suggested that informal institutions enjoyed stronger public support, and despite opposition to coups, trust in the military remained high, possibly due to limited daily interaction.