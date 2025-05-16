Africa: All of Africa Today - May 16, 2025

Gambia Launches Probe into Jammeh Asset Sales Amid Public Outcry

The Gambian government launched an investigation into the sale of assets seized from former President Yahya Jammeh after public outcry over alleged irregularities and lack of transparency. Some assets, including livestock and luxury vehicles, were sold before the completion of a panel inquiry into Jammeh's wealth, accumulated during his 22-year rule. A newspaper investigation exposed alleged irregularities and an apparent lack of transparency in the sale of the assets, sparking protests organised by young people. President Adama Barrow promised "full transparency" in the probe, stating recovered assets "belong to the people." Jammeh, who ruled after a 1994 coup, was accused of embezzling $360 million and human rights abuses before fleeing to Equatorial Guinea in 2017. However, critics dismissed the assurances, demanding an independent probe, citing parliamentary bias. Rights groups called for a halt to the asset sales.

Mali's Military Extends Grip on Power, Bans Political Parties

Mali's military government, led by Colonel Assimi Goita, dissolved all political parties and organizations in April 2025, citing public order concerns. This move followed a rise in abductions of pro-democracy activists and a rally demanding elections. The decree banned political meetings and was widely condemned as a major setback for democracy in a country once celebrated for its democratic gains in the 1990s. Elections initially promised for February 2024 had been postponed indefinitely, and the transitional government later proposed extending Goita's presidency to 2030. The crackdown triggered protests and fears of deeper repression, with reports of opposition figures disappearing. Analysts and activists warned that the dissolution of political parties effectively outlawed democratic expression. Despite threats, youth groups like the Youth Collective for the Respect of the Constitution vowed to continue defending democratic principles, while international observers expressed concern over the direction of governance and fading hopes for a political transition.

South Sudan Dismisses President Kiir Death Rumors as 'Malicious'

South Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation dismissed rumors that President Salva Kiir had died, calling the online speculation "false and malicious." The ministry confirmed that the 73-year-old leader "is alive, well, and fully engaging in the service of the nation." It went on to condemn what it called the "deliberate spread of misinformation aimed at creating unnecessary panic, confusion and instability." The rumors, which included a claim by a Kenyan politician on platform X, were dismissed as fabricated by enemies of peace, development, nation-building and stability in South Sudan. The incident occurred amid rising insecurity in South Sudan, with renewed clashes between forces loyal to Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar. The UN had warned that the country risked sliding back into civil war, despite a 2018 peace deal that ended a deadly five-year conflict and established a unity government.

Zanu PF Accused of Majority of Human Rights Violations in Zimbabwe

The ruling Zanu PF party has been identified as the main perpetrator of violence across the country in April, followed by the military and the controversial Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ). This was revealed by the Zimbabwe Peace Project's (ZPP) April 2025 report. The human rights watchdog group added that the recorded violations serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for institutional reform, enhanced accountability, and the implementation of protective mechanisms. These steps are paramount to safeguarding the fundamental rights of all Zimbabweans. The ZPP expressed grave concern over the ongoing politically motivated violence, coercion, and systemic abuses perpetrated by both state and non-state actors. Zanu PF was responsible for 34.1% of the violations, while the police accounted for 24.1%, local councils 15.64%, the military 6.41%, and government officials 4.62%. Masvingo Province recorded the highest number of violations, followed by Harare and several other provinces, although a few regions like Midlands and Bulawayo saw fewer incidents. Amid the grim findings, the ZPP highlighted a positive development, a High Court ruling affirming University of Zimbabwe lecturers' constitutional right to strike, as a rare sign of hope.

Somali Journalists Face 'Alarming Escalation' of Attacks, Arrests

Since mid-March 2025, Somali security personnel arrested, assaulted, or harassed at least 41 private-media journalists, marking what local press rights groups described as a "painful experience" and an "alarming escalation" in media attacks. Most violations were linked to coverage of national security, especially the conflict between the government and Al-Shabaab. After President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared a "total war" on the group in 2022, the government intensified efforts to suppress reporting deemed threatening to national security. Broad censorship directives issued by officials, including a March 6 ban on publishing sensitive information, were widely interpreted as attempts to silence dissent. Several incidents involved raids, arrests, and detentions of journalists reporting on bombings, protests, and government criticism. Despite appeals for comment, Somali authorities did not respond to requests from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), while rights groups like Amnesty International warned the repression was aimed at controlling the narrative and silencing critics.