Africa: All of Africa Today - July 8, 2025

10 Dead as Kenya's Saba Saba Protests Turn Violent

Ten people have been killed during anti-government protests in Kenya, and 567 people have been arrested. There were reports of deaths in Kitengela, Ongata Rongai, Kangemi, Embu, and Ol Kalou. Video footage from Kitengela and Rongai shows police opening fire on unarmed protesters and violently assaulting others, triggering public outrage. Several businesses in the capital of Kenya and surrounding areas were closed as fears of looting and violence grew before the planned Saba Saba protests. Kenya continues to grapple with rising tensions after the June 25 Gen-Z protests, which have sparked nationwide unrest, legal battles, and government crackdowns.

UN Warns of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan

The UN humanitarian organization has expressed concern about worsening conditions in Sudan, where violence persists and food and water shortages continue. Violent conflict continues, and food and water are in short supply. El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur province, has witnessed some of the worst episodes of the ongoing conflict between rival militaries. There are nearly 40% of children under five who suffer from acute malnutrition in the city, including 11% who suffer from severe acute malnutrition. Since April 2023, an estimated 780,000 people have been displaced from El Fasher town and the nearby Zamzam displacement camps, including nearly 500,000 in April and May of this year. According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), cholera cases continue to rise across Darfur, with over 300 suspected cases and more than two dozen deaths reported in South Darfur state last week alone. The crisis is deepened by climate-related disasters and a severely underfunded $4.2 billion humanitarian response plan, which is only 21% financed. UN officials warned that without immediate aid access, more lives will be lost daily.

Man Appears in Court Over Murder of Zimbabwean Scientist in Dundee

A 20-year-old man, Kyler Rattray from Dundee, appeared in court charged with the murder of Dr Fortune Gomo, a 39-year-old scientist originally from Mutare, Zimbabwe. Dr Gomo was fatally stabbed and later died in South Road, Lochee, despite efforts by paramedics. She had recently begun working for Scottish Water after earning her PhD from the University of Dundee. Rattray made no plea and was remanded in custody. The Zimbabwean embassy confirmed her death and dispatched a delegation to Dundee to support her family. Her family in Zimbabwe expressed shock and praised her brilliance and kindness, remembering her as the eldest sibling and a "deputy parent."Floral tributes and donations were made in her memory, and the local community called for reassurance and justice. Police Scotland said that there was no wider threat to the public, warned against misinformation, and confirmed that her family was receiving support.

Prominent Activist Remains Detained in Niger

A court in Niger's capital, Niamey, has rejected an appeal by prominent human rights activist Moussa Tiangari, marking his third failed attempt to have a politically motivated case against him dismissed. Tiangari, 55, and secretary general of Citizens Alternative Spaces (AEC) has been in detention since December 2024 and was later charged with conspiracy and plotting against the state, crimes that could carry the death penalty. His case has yet to be heard by a judge. The ruling came just days after authorities banned AEC-led seminars on the right to food, despite rising food insecurity affecting over 2.2 million people. Since the July 2023 coup, Niger's military junta has cracked down on the opposition, media, and civil society. Former President Mohamed Bazoum and his wife have been arbitrarily detained for politically motivated reasons in Niamey since the coup. On May 31, the junta expelled the International Committee of the Red Cross, which was doing crucial humanitarian work, from the country, accusing the organization of "collusion" with armed groups.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Museveni Urges Public Servants to Drive Uganda's Economic Transformation

President Yoweri Museveni urged public servants to take the lead in advancing the country's economic transformation agenda by promoting commercial agriculture, industrialization, ICT, services, and efficient service delivery. In a message delivered by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja during the 14th Africa Public Service Day celebrations in Kampala, reaffirmed the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government's long-standing mission to transition Uganda from a poor, disjointed society into a modern, industrialized, and prosperous nation. He said the success of this transformation hinges on building a foundation of peace, security, and robust infrastructure to reduce the cost of doing business, attract investment, and create employment. He also called for stronger engagement in regional and continental markets, particularly the African Continental Free Trade Area, which offers access to over 1.3 billion consumers.