Africa: All of Africa Today - July 10, 2025

Trump Asks Liberian President Boakai Where He Learned English

President Donald Trump praised Liberian President Joseph Boakai for his command of English during a meeting at the White House with leaders from five African nations. Trump said he was impressed and asked where Boakai got his language skills. Critics said Trump displayed ignorance about basic geopolitical facts, especially concerning a country with deep historical ties to the United States. In 1822, the American Colonization Society founded Liberia to resettle enslaved people who had been freed and sent back to the continent. The country became independent in 1847, and English is the official language.

Lesotho Declares State of Disaster After U.S. Tariff Impact

Lesotho declared a national state of disaster due to high youth unemployment and job losses, worsened by uncertainty over U.S. trade tariffs. Lesotho was hit by higher tariffs than any other country - 50% - when President Donald Trump announced them in April, although they have since been paused. Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara said the state of disaster would be in force until 30 June 2027. Unemployment stands at 30% but for young people, the rate is almost 50%, according to official figures. The disaster declaration, valid until June 2027, enabled swift funding for job-creation and recovery programs, including scrapping registration fees for small businesses. Lesotho's textile-driven economy had already been struggling before U.S. aid cuts and trade restrictions. Officials warned that up to 40,000 jobs could be lost if the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) was not renewed. The country also suffered from the end of U.S. development programs and had recently emerged from a state of disaster due to severe food insecurity.

Tunisian Opposition Leader Ghannouchi Gets 14-Year Sentence

Tunisian opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi was sentenced to 14 years in prison, adding to over 20 years he had already received in separate cases, including money laundering. Ghannouchi, 84, and 17 others were convicted of "conspiring against state security," charges his defence team denied, citing an unfair trial. Ghannouchi has been jailed since 2023 and refused to attend the latest sentencing. Ghannouchi's children, Mouadh and Tasnim, were also sentenced, although they had already fled the country. Both received 35-year sentences in absentia. Rights groups have accused President Kais Saied of using the judiciary and security forces to achieve his political goals.

U.S. Tightens Visa Policy for Nigeria

The United States announced major changes to its non-immigrant visa policy for Nigeria, reducing most visas to single-entry and valid for only three months from 8 July. This marked a shift from previous terms that allowed multiple entries over several years. The U.S. cited reciprocity, saying Nigeria grants similar short-term visas to Americans. The Nigerian government has not yet commented. The move sparked debate. Some, like former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad, linked it to Nigeria's closer ties with the BRICS bloc. The U.S. also introduced stricter vetting, including social media checks.

Eastern Cape Initiation Season Deadly in South Africa

The Eastern Cape's 2025 winter initiation season has left six boys dead at illegal schools, and several others injured. One boy died in May, weeks before the official start, while the rest died between 30 June and 4 July in various municipalities. Postmortems have yet to be conducted. A fifth boy, badly beaten, was admitted to hospital, and two suspects were arrested. Three other boys from illegal schools were also admitted, while authorities confirmed all deaths occurred at unregistered schools. Police opened 41 cases, arrested 37 people, and closed six illegal schools. The deaths at initiation schools continue despite government awareness campaigns, prompting MEC Zolile Williams to say the deaths were "avoidable and disheartening", while Deputy Minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe promised a full investigation. Limpopo also reported the death of a 19-year-old initiate.