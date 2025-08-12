Africa: All of Africa Today - August 12, 2025

Chad: Opposition Leader Masra Sentenced to 20 Years in Politically Charged Trial

Succès Masra, leader of Chad’s main opposition party, was sentenced to 20 years for inciting violence and complicity in murder linked to ethnic conflicts. Human Rights Watch views the trial as politically motivated, reflecting diminishing space for opposition under President Mahamat Déby. Masra and co-defendants face heavy fines and imprisonment amid ongoing repression, including violence against protesters and activist detentions. Calls persist for regional and international actors to uphold democratic reforms and political freedoms in Chad’s destabilized landscape. Read more

Niger: Military Junta Dissolves Justice-Sector Unions, Undermining Judicial Independence

Niger’s junta dissolved four key justice-sector unions on August 7, marking another blow to workers’ rights and judicial independence. The junta accuses unions of deviating from their roles, but critics see political repression after coups. Arbitrary detentions of former President Bazoum and rights activists continue. The dissolution threatens the rule of law amid Niger’s security and political instability. Read more

Togo: Global Powers Vie for Influence at Port of Lomé

Togo’s Port of Lomé is becoming a strategic hotspot as global powers compete for influence. The deep-water port, West Africa’s busiest, handling over 30 million tonnes annually, serves as a gateway to landlocked neighbors Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. The United States is promoting investment and trade diplomacy, urging American businesses to leverage Lomé’s expanding infrastructure. Russia has strengthened military ties with Togo, signing cooperation agreements focused on training and supplies, reflecting its ambitions in the Sahel and Gulf of Guinea. This geopolitical contest highlights the importance of maritime gateways for Africa’s economic integration. Experts urge African nations to prioritize partnerships and ownership as the continent's Single Market reshapes trade flows. Read more

South Africa: Operation Dudula Members Return to Clinic After Court Release

Three members of the anti-migrant group Operation Dudula were released on warning after being arrested for disrupting services at Lilian Ngoyi Clinic in Soweto. They had demanded IDs from patients to check their nationality, targeting undocumented migrants. After release, members confronted the clinic management over being locked in the labour ward. The group criticizes police actions as apartheid-like repression and insists on enforcing laws that the government neglects. The South African Health Department condemned the protests for disrupting essential health services and has sought dialogue with the movement’s leaders. Read more

Ghana: Public Invited to Tribute Helicopter Crash Victims Ahead of State Funeral

Ghana invites public condolences for the eight victims of a tragic Z9 helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region on August 6, ahead of the state funeral on August 15. Victims include Defence Minister Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed. The government is preparing an official funeral brochure incorporating public tributes. President John Dramani Mahama mourned the loss of these dedicated public servants. Read more

Africa: Impact of U.S. Executive Order on Research Grants for African Partners

A new U.S. executive order signed on August 7 imposes political oversight over federal research grants, affecting collaborations with African researchers and institutions. It restricts funding for programs perceived as “anti-American” or linked to racial equality and immigration support, adding bureaucratic hurdles and allowing cancellations "for convenience." This threatens vital health and social development research in Africa and may disrupt decades of capacity building. However, some provisions could simplify applications and open opportunities for underfunded African entities. African researchers are urged to diversify funding and strengthen regional cooperation to navigate these changes. Read more

Sahel: Illicit Economies Fueling Terrorism Threaten Stability

The Sahel region’s violent extremism is sustained by illicit gold mining, smuggling, and arms trafficking. Extremist groups like JNIM control mining sites, extort communities, and use illegal profits to fund operations. West Africa has an estimated 12 million small arms in circulation, worsening ethnic conflicts. Armed vigilante groups exacerbate violence through ethnic profiling. The African Union faces challenges coordinating regional security amid fractured alliances and recent coups. An AU-led integrated strategy focusing on border security, disrupting crime networks, and economic development for youth is vital for stability. Read more



Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kenya: CAF Sanctions Kenya Over Repeated Crowd Control Failures at CHAN Matches

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) sanctioned Kenya twice this month for severe security failures during African Nations Championship matches at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi. Incidents included crowd mismanagement, unauthorized entries, tear gas use, and stone-throwing. CAF reduced stadium capacity and barred non-electronic ticket holders; further breaches may result in matches being relocated. Despite strong team performances, CAF demands urgent improvements to safeguard fans and tournament integrity. Read more