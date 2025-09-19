Africa: All of Africa Today - September 19, 2025

Ghana Sued by US Deportees for Unlawful Detention

Eleven people detained in Ghana after being deported from the U.S. are suing President John Mahama's government. Their lawyer, Oliver-Barker Vormawor, said that the deportees had not violated any Ghanaian law, and their detention in a military camp was therefore illegal. Vormawor wanted the government to produce the group in court and justify why they were being held against their will. President Mahama said 14 deportees of West African origin arrived in the country after an agreement with the U.S. The group had been held in a U.S. detention facility before being shackled and flown on a military aircraft to Ghana under the Trump administration's hard-line immigration policy. The government has not yet commented on the lawsuit, but previously said it plans to accept another 40 deportees. Opposition MPs are demanding the immediate suspension of the deportation deal until Parliament ratifies it, saying that's required under Ghanaian law.

Malawi's Parties Warned Against Premature Victory Claims

Malawi's electoral commission chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja warned political parties against prematurely declaring victory in elections. This comes after both President Lazarus Chakwera and his predecessor, Peter Mutharika's camps claimed success. The commission is expected to announce the outcome only after all votes have been tallied and verified to avoid the possibility of the final result being challenged. Malawians have been eagerly awaiting results, but the commission has not yet released any - despite the fact that nearly all votes have been counted. During the 2019 election, the highest court annulled the victory of then-President Mutharika, citing widespread irregularities. This resulted in Chakwera's decisive win in the 2020 re-run.

Somali Woman Jailed 16 Years for Funding al-Shabaab Operations



A Somali court sentenced Caasho Macalin Mursal Ali to 16 years in prison for financing terrorism and laundering more than $2.1 million in funds linked to the al-Qaeda-affiliated group al-Shabaab. The Banadir Regional Court found Caasho Macalin Mursal Ali guilty of multiple serious offenses, including funding terrorist operations, laundering illegal money, and supporting armed attacks that targeted civilians and destabilized the country. Prosecutors say Ali funneled $2,120,621 through her personal bank account to finance militant operations. In addition to the prison term, Ali was fined $20,000, had her accounts frozen, and her assets seized by the state.

Bobi Wine Slams Govt Inaction After BBC Human Trafficking Exposé

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, condemned the government for failing to act after a BBC documentary exposed the trafficking of Ugandan women to Dubai for sexual exploitation. In the investigation, Death in Dubai, they were caught on camera organizing sex parties for women lured by job promises but forced into prostitution to repay inflated debts. Bobi Wine called the exposé "disturbing," warning that the lack of jobs at home was forcing youth into exploitation abroad. No arrests have been made. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa also criticised authorities for issuing statements without action, describing the documentary as "very disturbing" and urging urgent government intervention. Advocacy groups and international observers have joined demands for investigations, stronger protections for women, and enforcement of anti-trafficking laws.

Zimbabwe's President Calls for ZANU-PF Unity Ahead of 2028 Elections

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told ZANU-PF cadres that the party must remain united, disciplined, and focused as it prepares for the 22nd National People's Conference in Mutare and harmonised elections in 2028. Speaking at a Central Committee meeting in Harare, Mnangagwa said the party's long-term vision takes precedence over short-term gains. Mnangagwa urged frank and open discussions, insisting that no individual is superior and that collective effort defines Zimbabwe. Mnangagwa's address comes amid intensified political activity as ZANU-PF consolidates its strategy ahead of the next elections, signaling a party-wide push for unity, discipline, and unwavering loyalty to the ruling movement.