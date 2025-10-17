Africa: All of Africa Today - October 17, 2025

Three Killed as Chaos Erupts at Raila Odinga Memorial in Kenya

At least three people were killed and several others injured when police opened fire during chaotic scenes at Kasarani Stadium, where mourners had gathered to view the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Odinga, a prominent politician in Kenya for over three decades, died in India of a heart attack. Violence erupted after frustrated supporters surged toward the VIP section, prompting police to fire live rounds and teargas to disperse the crowd. Several injured people were treated by National Youth Service officers before being evacuated. The incident followed earlier unrest at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when Odinga's body arrived from India. The tragedy occurred as tens of thousands queued to honor the late opposition leader ahead of a state memorial at Nyayo Stadium and his burial in Bondo.

Ex-DR Congo President Kabila Launches Movement To 'Save Congo'

Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila announced a movement to "save" his country, after a meeting with other opposition leaders in Kenya's capital, Nairobi. The group resolved to rally Congolese to oppose the "dictatorship" of President Félix Tshisekedi. Kabila was recently sentenced to death back home for war crimes and treason. He rejected the charges as "arbitrary" but did not appear in court to defend himself. He had been in self-imposed exile since 2023, following a fallout with Tshisekedi after backing him in the disputed 2019 elections. The Nairobi gathering included former Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo, and participants issued a 14-point declaration calling for daily actions to restore dignity and launch a diplomatic offensive to alert the international community. They criticized Tshisekedi's failure to enact policies to address urgent public needs, despite his full control of state power. The meeting in Nairobi came as the Congolese government signed an agreement with the M23 in Doha to set up a way of monitoring their ceasefire.

Zimbabwe Police Warn Against Illegal Anti-Mnangagwa Protests

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) warned that any illegal demonstrations or gatherings would face "the full wrath of the law". This follows war veteran and ex-Zanu PF committee member Blessed Geza's call for nationwide protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies, accusing them of corruption. Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said nationwide security measures were in place to maintain peace and urged the public not to be misled by misinformation or social media threats. He urged the public to go about their daily activities without fear, adding that all essential services, including schools, businesses, public transport, and government offices, will continue to operate as normal. President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has announced a $150 "Special Presidential Bonus" to ease growing frustration and curb anti-government protests.

Senegal to Receive Long-Awaited Report on 1944 Thiaroye Massacre

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye is set to receive a long-awaited report on the 1944 killing of dozens of African soldiers by French forces. Officials hope it will clarify the disputed death toll from the Thiaroye massacre. The shootings took place at the Thiaroye military camp just outside Dakar after African troops who had fought for France in World War II protested against delays in pay. The report, commissioned in April 2024, was intended to clarify the disputed death toll, which French records cite at least 35, but historians estimate up to 400, and honor the victims, many of whom were Senegalese and other Africans. In the wake of World War II, around 1,600 soldiers returned from German captivity, but they were treated unequally and delayed in their pay. The Senegalese government accuses France of withholding archival documents that would shed light on the death toll. The report is seen as a step toward historical clarity and shared recognition of the atrocity.

Rights Group Slams Chad for Abolishing Presidential Term Limits

Human Rights Watch condemned Chad's recent constitutional amendment abolishing presidential term limits, calling it a serious setback for democracy and the rule of law. The extension of the term of the Chadian president from five to seven years has been approved by Parliament, allowing Mahamat Idriss Déby to stay in power indefinitely. Opposition lawmakers boycotted the vote, calling the process illegitimate, while the government defended the reforms as "technical." According to Human Rights Watch, Chad has suffered from a history of democratic backsliding, including violent suppression of protests, politically motivated arrests, and military control after Déby Itno died in 2021. Several analysts warned that the amendment entrenches one-party dominance, undermines political freedoms, and mimics patterns of "constitutional coups" in Central Africa. Human Rights Watch urged Chad to restore term limits, ensure inclusive constitutional reform, release political prisoners like former Prime Minister Succès Masra, and protect freedom of expression and assembly, warning that without credible leadership turnover, other institutions lose their ability to check executive power.