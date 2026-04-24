Africa: All of Africa Today - April 24, 2026

Tanzania Inquiry Puts Election Death Toll at 518

The Independent Commission of Inquiry into breach of peace during and a few days after the October 29th, 2025 General Election has revealed that a total of 518 people were killed during violence linked to the General Election, with men accounting for the overwhelming majority of victims. However, commission chairman Mohamed Chande Othman did not say who was responsible for the deaths, recommending further investigations. This is the first time the authorities have said how many people died. Human rights groups and opposition parties had previously accused the security forces of killing thousands of anti-government protesters. President Samia Suluhu Hassan defended the role of the security agencies, saying that they had prevented the state from sliding into anarchy. She announced the formation of a Commission for National Reconciliation, which will bring together key stakeholders across society in order to restore trust, unity, and harmony in society. She said that the reconciliation agenda had already been part of her commitments during the election period, intended to be implemented within the first 100 days, but was delayed due to the outbreak of unrest.

Ramaphosa Suspends Police Chief Over $21m Tender Case

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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola on precautionary suspension. Masemola was charged with violating the Public Finance Management Act over his alleged failure to properly oversee a controversial $21 million police health services contract. Masemola denied the charges. Masemola's case relates to a tender awarded to controversial businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's Medicare24 Tshwane District in 2024, which was intended to provide health services to police officers. It was cancelled a year later, in May 2025, and a dozen senior police officers have been formally charged in connection with its award. Ramaphosa said he had decided to suspend the policeman because of the "seriousness of these charges and the critical role that the national commissioner of police plays in leading the fight against crime". Ramaphosa has appointed the South African Police Service's (SAPS) Divisional Commissioner for Financial Management Services, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, as the Acting National Commissioner of Police.

Dangote Eyes East Africa Refinery With Kenya, Uganda

Africa's richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has signalled plans to partner with Kenya and Uganda to construct a major oil refinery in Tanzania. This is modelled after his flagship 650,000 barrels-per-day facility in Nigeria. Dangote, who participated in the conference alongside other regional presidents, including Kenya's president, William Ruto, and Uganda's president, Yoweri Museveni, among others, expressed confidence that the venture would materialise, provided political backing is secured. Through the proposed project, Dangote intends to reshape Africa's energy and industrial landscape by constructing large-scale infrastructure that is anchored locally. Currently, most of East Africa's refined petroleum products are imported from the Middle East, making the region susceptible to disruptions of supply and price spikes.

Uganda Defends Sovereignty Bill Against Claims of Political Crackdown

The government has defended the Protect of National Sovereignty Bill, 2026, dismissing growing criticism that it is intended to target political opponents and restrict civic freedoms. David Muhoozi, State Minister for Internal Affairs, and Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka both said the Bill aimed to safeguard Uganda's political independence from foreign interference, particularly in the electoral and governance process. However, legislators questioned why the government is introducing a new law when similar provisions already exist under existing regulations governing political parties, non-governmental organisations, and other organisations. Kiwanuka said the law is intended to regulate political financing and prevent external actors from influencing Uganda's internal political processes. However, legislators questioned why the government is introducing a new law when similar provisions already exist under existing regulations governing political parties, non-governmental organisations, and other organisations. Concerns were also raised over whether the Bill could affect NGOs, religious institutions, and organisations working with vulnerable groups such as children, persons with disabilities, and orphans. The legislation remains under parliamentary review.

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Nigerian President Seeks $516m Loan for Sokoto-Badagry Highway

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve a proposal to borrow $516.3 million from Deutsche Bank AG, with insurance backing from the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, the insurance arm of the Islamic Development Bank. Tinubu said the facility would finance the construction of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, a flagship project under his Renewed Hope Agenda. The proposed highway is a 1,000-kilometre high-capacity carriageway linking Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states, stretching from Illela to Badagry. The request comes barely a month after lawmakers approved another $6 billion external borrowing plan by the administration. The new request comes amid concerns over the country's rising debt burden and debt servicing pressures.