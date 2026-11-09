Africa: All of Africa Today - November 9, 2026

Seven Killed, More Than 100 Injured in Egypt Train Collision

At least seven people have been killed and more than 100 injured after two passenger trains collided in Egypt's Giza province, south of Cairo. Authorities said one train struck the rear of another while travelling along the line between Cairo and the southern city of Aswan, causing one train to derail and several carriages to overturn. More than 50 ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Emergency crews and cranes worked to clear the railway line. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi ordered an investigation and called for anyone found negligent to be held accountable. The cause of the collision has not yet been established. The government said hospitals in the area had been put "on heightened alert" as they dealt with a massive influx of patients.

ANC Suffers Worst-Ever Election Result in South Africa

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South Africa's Electoral Commission has officially declared the 2026 Local Government Elections free and fair, with national voter turnout reaching 52%, an increase from 45.9% in the 2021 elections. The African National Congress emerged as the largest party with 30.76% of the vote. The Democratic Alliance (DA) came second with 24.64%, retaining majority control of the city of Cape Town. Former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) came third overall with 9.76%. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by Julius Malema, once seen as a serious challenge to the ANC, came fourth with 6.22%. However, the ANC recorded its worst-ever electoral performance, losing its outright majority in several major metropolitan areas amid growing voter dissatisfaction over municipal service delivery, unemployment, crime, and corruption. The DA retained control of Cape Town, while 127 of the country's 213 municipalities have hung councils, setting the stage for coalition negotiations. The IEC said that the elections were largely peaceful, with 90% of voters surveyed considering the process free and 91% describing it as fair.

34 Killed as Migrant Boat Sinks Off Senegal Coast

At least 34 people have been killed after a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of northwestern Senegal near Kebemer, about 180 kilometres north of Dakar. The vessel was reportedly carrying people attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands through the dangerous Atlantic migration route, which has claimed thousands of lives in recent years. Senegalese authorities initially reported that 21 bodies had been recovered and one person rescued, with search operations continuing as the death toll rose. The tragedy comes as authorities on El Hierro in Spain's Canary Islands have declared an emergency following a sharp increase in migrant arrivals. More than 3,300 people have arrived on the island in about 30 boats over the last month or so, sparking concerns about pressure on local facilities and emergency services.

Ruto Challenges Kenya's Opposition to Present Development Plans

Kenyan President William Ruto has challenged opposition leaders to present clear development plans, warning Kenyans against gambling with the country's future by electing politicians who lack concrete solutions to national challenges. Speaking during an interdenominational church service in Nyamira County, Ruto said political leaders should be judged by their policies and ability to address issues such as the high cost of living, unemployment, education, agriculture and infrastructure. He defended his administration's development record, citing investments in roads, healthcare, electricity and education, including the employment of 100,000 teachers. Ruto also announced that the government had allocated 1.2 billion Kenyan shillings to modernise tea factories in western Rift Valley, with further funding expected in the next budget. He additionally announced 11 billion shillings for 180 kilometres of tarmac roads in Nyamira, alongside plans for a new hospital and an international stadium.

UN Warns of Critical Aid Shortages as Sudan Displacement Crisis Deepens

United Nations agencies have appealed for urgent international assistance to support millions of people displaced by the ongoing war in Sudan, warning that humanitarian supplies are running dangerously low. The fighting that broke out in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has left millions in need of shelter, food and other critical assistance. The UN estimated that 15.4 million people urgently require shelter, but funding shortages mean humanitarian organisations can currently assist only about one in 10 people in need. The International Organization for Migration said its emergency warehouses are now empty, while the UN refugee agency warned that women and children make up three-quarters of the country's internally displaced population. More than 5.2 million people have returned to their areas of origin. Many cannot access their homes or basic services because of destruction and looting. Sudan's 2026 humanitarian response plan, which requires 2.9 billion dollars, has received only 47% of its funding.

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Somalia's HirShabelle Capital to Be Relocated to Hiiraan

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said that the regional capital of HirShabelle will be allocated to the Hiiraan region in an effort to address growing political tensions and grievances among local communities, particularly the Hawadle clan. Speaking at the inauguration of HirShabelle's new leadership, the president said residents of Hiiraan had been granted the right to host the regional capital but would need to identify a suitable city where government officials could live and work. His announcement follows growing dissatisfaction among political groups in Beledweyne over political representation, the location of the regional capital and the leadership of the HirShabelle administration, which comprises Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions. Mohamud urged residents and opposition groups to remain calm and avoid retaliatory actions, saying their demands had been addressed. However, the relocation process still requires a formal decision by HirShabelle's leadership in line with the regional constitution. The newly appointed Vice President, Abdifitah Hassan Afrah, is also holding talks in Beledweyne to ease tensions and encourage dialogue.