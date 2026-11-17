South Africa Investigates Shootings That Left 17 Dead

South African police are investigating two separate mass shootings that left 17 people dead in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Eight men were found shot dead inside a minibus outside Pietermaritzburg. In a separate shooting, six men and three women were killed inside a shack in the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria. Community members initially mistook the gunshots for thunder and lightning. Police have said the incidents are unrelated. They have launched manhunts for the suspects. The motives remain unknown amid growing concerns over gun violence and organised crime in the country. In September, 28 people were killed in two separate cases.

Five EU Countries Plan Rwanda Migrant Deportation Hub

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Five European Union countries, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands, plan to establish a migrant deportation centre in Rwanda in 2027 as part of efforts to increase the removal of people who have exhausted their legal right to remain in their countries. Under the proposed arrangement, deportees will be able to settle in Rwanda or return to their countries of origin. The initial phase is expected to focus on single men, with the centre potentially accommodating about 100 people. However, the plan has been criticized by human rights groups over safety concerns for migrants and Rwanda's human rights record. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has also criticised the proposal, questioning its humanity and effectiveness. The five countries maintain that the scheme will comply with EU and international law.

Guinea Arrests Over 1,200 in Illegal Gold Mining Crackdown

Guinea has banned illegal gold mining in its northeastern Siguiri region. At least 1,263 suspected miners were arrested, including nationals from Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Ghana. Authorities said that the crackdown aims to protect the environment from mining activities that damage soil, vegetation and water sources, as well as improve regulation of the sector. However, the operation has sparked criticism over alleged human rights abuses, mistreatment and deportations of foreign miners. The crackdown comes as Guinea begins operations at its first gold refinery in Conakry, with the government seeking to process more of its gold locally. Officials said the ban applies to all illegal miners, not only foreign nationals. Neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali have raised concerns over the treatment of their citizens caught up in the operation.

Declining Aid Exposes Refugee Children to Exploitation, UN Warns

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and Oxford University have warned that declining humanitarian funding is leaving refugees in Bangladesh and Ethiopia increasingly vulnerable to trafficking, child labour and exploitation. Since 2024, more than 170,000 Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh, where conditions have worsened because of deteriorating shelter conditions and reduced access to clean water. Ethiopia's child protection programs, family reunification services and schools for refugee children have been hit by funding shortfalls. Children, especially those separated from their families and unaccompanied minors, are at greater risk of sexual violence, forced labor and early marriage, the organizations warned. In Ethiopia, planned child protection needs were only 18% funded in 2025, leaving thousands of vulnerable children without adequate support. The studies call for predictable humanitarian funding to strengthen protection services and prevent further exploitation.

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak Remains Out of Control - Africa CDC

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains out of control, six months after it was declared, with more than 11,200 infections and 5,500 deaths reported. Director-General Jean Kaseya cited insecurity, attacks on health workers, unpaid medical staff and shortages of resources as major obstacles to containing the outbreak, which has spread to eight provinces. He also warned of further regional transmission, particularly to the Central African Republic and South Sudan. Vaccine and treatment trials are underway. The absence of an effective vaccine targeting the Bundibugyo strain remains a major challenge. Kaseya is urging international donors to release billions of dollars in pledged funding to strengthen the response.

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Harare Halts Housing Demolitions Until Further Notice

Harare City Council has suspended all housing demolition operations with immediate effect until further notice. Acting Town Clerk Warren Chiwawa issued a memorandum instructing all council departments and operational teams to stop demolition activities unless authorised by his office. The directive requires strict compliance across the municipality, with no further demolitions permitted until a new instruction is issued. Chiwawa warned that all departments must ensure the suspension is communicated to their staff and operational teams.