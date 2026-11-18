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South Africa Reprimands Nigerian Envoy Femi Fani-Kayode Over Broadcast Dispute

South Africa has formally reprimanded Nigeria's new High Commissioner, Femi Fani-Kayode, following a public dispute with the Presidency over the broadcasting of his credentials ceremony. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) summoned him, with Director-General Zane Dangor reminding him to raise diplomatic concerns through the relevant foreign ministries rather than directly with the president. Fani-Kayode had accused the Presidency of deliberately excluding his introduction and speech from an SABC livestream, a claim disputed by President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya. The Presidency maintained that Ramaphosa had simply directed the commissioner to raise his concerns with the appropriate SABC official. DIRCO said diplomats are required under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to conduct official business through foreign ministries. The incident comes amid already strained relations between the two countries over allegations of xenophobic attacks and deaths of Nigerian nationals in South Africa.

Ugandan Politician Besigye's Wife Renews Calls for His Release Over Health Fears

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The wife of detained Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, Winnie Byanyima, has renewed calls for his release, citing serious concerns about his deteriorating health and need for specialised medical treatment. Besigye was arrested in Kenya's capital, Nairobi. He was abducted and taken to Uganda, where he was first charged with treason before his case was transferred to the civilian justice system. Byanyima said that he is experiencing difficulties walking, speaking, and using his hands. His family remains concerned about inadequate medical care under military surveillance. She said that soldiers remain stationed inside and around the hospital room where he is being held, raising further concerns about his welfare. His defence team has also questioned his fitness to stand trial. They argued that his communication difficulties prevent him from properly participating in his defence. Four bail applications have reportedly been rejected, while another is awaiting a hearing date. His next court hearing is scheduled for 25 November.

UN Says Over 2,230 Civilians Killed in Sudan Conflict Since January

At least 2,230 civilians were killed in Sudan between January and October 2026, including more than 1,630 in drone strikes, according to the UN Human Rights Office. Its latest report highlights the growing use of drones by warring parties, with attacks targeting markets, hospitals, schools, fuel facilities and other essential infrastructure. The Kordofan region recorded more than two-thirds of verified civilian deaths. Attacks on electricity and fuel infrastructure have disrupted healthcare, water supplies and food production. During the first half of the year, the UN documented at least 39 drone strikes on markets, 20 attacks on civilian vehicles and 16 strikes on healthcare facilities. It warned that the actual death toll is likely considerably higher because its figures include only verified cases. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the violations could amount to war crimes and called for accountability and greater protection of civilians.

Guinea Jails 224 Over Illegal Gold Mining

A court in Guinea has sentenced 224 people, including 22 former regional administrators and 202 alleged illegal gold miners, over unauthorised mining activities in the northeastern Siguiri region. The former officials received two-year prison sentences. The miners were sentenced to three years for offences including environmental destruction, water pollution and illegal mining. Foreign nationals among those convicted were also banned from Guinea for 10 years. The sentences form part of a wider government crackdown aimed at protecting farmland, rivers and the environment from damage caused by illegal mining. The operation has triggered violent clashes between protesters and security forces, leaving 10 people dead and 13 injured. More than 1,200 artisanal miners have been arrested in November. Thousands have fled across the border into Mali, with many awaiting transportation back to their home countries, including Burkina Faso.

Ethiopia-Eritrea Fighting Reignites, Raising Fears of Wider War

Fighting has resumed along the Ethiopia-Eritrea border, raising fears of a wider conflict in the Horn of Africa as relations between the neighbours continue to deteriorate. Ethiopian government forces have pushed Tigrayan fighters to the Eritrean border, with reports of skirmishes and artillery fire near the contested town of Badme. Tensions have also been heightened by Ethiopia's repeated demands for access to the Red Sea, including references to Eritrea's Assab port. The town of Badme remains a sensitive territorial issue between the two countries, even with a peace agreement that awarded the town to Eritrea after their war from 1998-2000. Relations between Ethiopia and Sudan have deteriorated at the same time amid accusations of interference in each other's conflicts, including claims by Sudan that Ethiopia is backing Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, which Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates deny. Analysts warn that proxy involvement could intensify, although direct military confrontation between Ethiopia and Sudan is considered less likely for now.

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Mozambican Opposition Leader Venâncio Mondlane Goes on Trial Over Post-Election Unrest

Mozambican opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane has gone on trial at the Supreme Court over charges including terrorism-related offences, incitement and civil disobedience linked to deadly protests following the disputed 2024 elections. Mondlane, who denies wrongdoing, maintains that his calls for demonstrations were aimed at demanding electoral transparency after he challenged the victory of ruling Frelimo party candidate Daniel Chapo. Prosecutors accuse him of encouraging unrest that resulted in deaths, property damage and disruption of public services. He faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. The trial has prompted tight security in Maputo, with police urging citizens to remain calm and avoid actions that could threaten public order. Access to the proceedings has been restricted to selected media organisations, while live broadcasts have been banned over concerns about possible unrest. The case is widely viewed as a major test of Mozambique's political stability, nearly two years after the disputed elections triggered one of the country's deadliest post-election crises.