Dozens Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Senegal

Search operations are continuing off Senegal's Atlantic coast after a boat carrying an estimated 50 to 100 migrants capsized near Yenne, south of Dakar. Four bodies have been recovered, while dozens remain missing. The latest tragedy comes less than two weeks after another shipwreck killed at least 39 people. Senegalese President Diomaye Faye has called for an investigation into the factors driving irregular migration. The International Organisation for Migration estimates that at least 454 people have died or gone missing along the West African coast this year. Survivors told authorities that the boat was carrying about 100 people, including five women. The Senegalese navy also reported rescuing more than 1,400 people during operations on Monday and Tuesday, highlighting the scale of irregular migration along the Atlantic route.

Two in Five African Children Exposed to Conflict

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Around 260 million children in Africa lived within 50 kilometres of armed conflict in 2025, representing two in five children on the continent, according to a new Save the Children report. The figure marks a nearly 20% increase from 2024, with Africa accounting for 44% of children living near conflict worldwide. The figure grew to a record 589 million globally, or nearly one in four children. The report said the UN documented 38,967 grave violations against children in armed conflict in 2025. This included more than 14,000 children killed or seriously injured, and 5,128 abducted children. Around 86% of verified sexual violence cases against children occurred in African conflict zones, with increases recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan. Meanwhile, attacks on schools and hospitals rose for the fifth consecutive year, while verified incidents of humanitarian aid being blocked climbed to 8,322. Save the Children has called on warring parties to allow safe humanitarian access and urged governments to hold those responsible for violations against children accountable.

US Consortium Wins $60bn Kenya Mining Project

A US-led consortium, Frontier Minerals, has won the tender to develop Kenya's Mrima Hill mining project, which is estimated to contain more than $60 billion worth of critical minerals, including niobium. The consortium plans to establish mineral processing and refining facilities in Kenya to ensure the country retains more economic benefits. The project has sparked concerns among local communities about possible environmental damage and threats to ancestral heritage. Two rival bidders are also reportedly preparing to challenge the tender outcome. The project is part of Washington's efforts to secure alternative sources of critical minerals and reduce its reliance on China, which dominates global mineral processing. Frontier Minerals must still obtain a prospecting licence and meet regulatory requirements before development can proceed.

Somalia Orders UAE Ambassador to Leave Within 72 Hours

Somalia has ordered the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours and recalled its own ambassador from Abu Dhabi for consultations, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Mogadishu accused the UAE of interfering in its internal affairs through unauthorised military arrangements, support for armed groups and agreements with regional administrations over strategic ports. The dispute reflects growing tensions over sovereignty and regional influence in the Horn of Africa. Somalia's government has also demanded that all foreign dealings with the country go through the federal government. The latest developments follow Mogadishu's decision to annul agreements with the UAE in January 2026 on security cooperation, defense and port-related arrangements.

Zimbabwe Prioritises Security Ministries in 2027 Budget

Zimbabwe's security-related ministries have been allocated a combined ZWG59.5 billion in the 2027 national budget presented by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube. The allocations include ZWG23.4 billion for Defence, ZWG20.5 billion for Home Affairs and ZWG15.6 billion for the Office of the President and Cabinet. The budget has raised questions about government spending priorities, particularly as agriculture, food security and climate resilience face growing pressure from a looming El Niño-induced drought. Youth empowerment received ZWG1.6 billion, while the budget projects a ZWG3.2 billion deficit. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry was allocated ZWG33.7 billion and Primary and Secondary Education received ZWG46.8 billion. Concerns remain that the money earmarked will not necessarily mean improved services since government ministries have often been allocated much less than their approved budget.

Rights Group Demands Criminal Probe Into South Africa's R218m Arms Exports to Myanmar

The Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) has called for a criminal investigation into South Africa's authorisation and export of more than R218 million worth of arms and military equipment to Myanmar between 2017 and 2021. The call follows an International Court of Justice ruling finding that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority. SALC wants the National Prosecuting Authority and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to investigate the National Conventional Arms Control Committee and others involved in approving the exports. South Africa's government has welcomed the ruling, saying it will assess its implications for international law and ongoing cases under the Genocide Convention. The exports included transceivers, communication equipment and rangefinders. The permits were later set aside by the High Court in Pretoria in July 2024 after a case brought by SALC. The organisation argues that authorities must investigate the entire chain of responsibility, from the manufacturers and permit approvals to the contracts and eventual exports.

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Somaliland Rejects Somalia's Claim of Authority Over Its Foreign Affairs

Somaliland has rejected Somalia's claims to jurisdiction over its foreign affairs, insisting that it has complete control over its territory and international relations. In a statement, Somaliland's Foreign Ministry said its diplomatic engagements, economic partnerships and strategic agreements do not require approval from Mogadishu. The response comes amid growing tensions between the two administrations over sovereignty and Somalia's efforts to challenge Somaliland's dealings with international partners. Somaliland says it re-asserted its independence in 1991 and will continue to seek international cooperation. The ministry said that when Somaliland and Somalia united in 1960, they never ratified the union by any mutual legal act, and that secession did not create Somaliland statehood but restored it. It also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its territorial integrity while pursuing partnerships it considers beneficial to its economy and regional stability.