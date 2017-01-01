Top Headlines
- Mozambique: Severe Water Restrictions for Maputo(AIM)
- Mozambique: President Sends Condolences On Death of Portugal's Soares(AIM)
- Mozambique: Murdered Policeman Had Been Suspended(AIM)
- Mozambique: Over 700 Hectares of Crops Inundated in Gaza(AIM)
- Mozambique: LAM Aircraft Suffers Collision On Approach to Tete(AIM)
- Mozambique: Military Registration Campaign Launched(AIM)
- Mozambique: Not Enough Evidence to Charge Bakhir Ayoob With Kidnapping(AIM)
- Mozambique: Police Officer Assassinated in Central Maputo(AIM)
- Mozambique: Another Tanker Truck Burns in Moatize(AIM)
- Mozambique: Water Level in Umbeluzi River Remains Critically Low(AIM)
- Mozambique: Stock Thieves, Including Policeman, Arrested(AIM)
- Mozambique: Good News for Travellers - No More Troop-Guarded Convoys in Mozambique(News24Wire)
- Mozambique: Renamo Leader Dhlakama Extends Ceasefire(Mozambique News Reports And Clippings)
- Mozambique: Convoy System Suspended Following Truce(AIM)
- Mozambique: New Deputy Governor of Central Bank Sworn in(AIM)
- Mozambique: Renamo Truce Extended By Two Months(AIM)
- Mozambique: Christmas Truce Fuels Hopes of Peace(RFI)
- Mozambique: Only 43 Per Cent of Pupils Enrol for First Grade(AIM)
- Mozambique: Switch to Low Sulphur Diesel As From June(AIM)
- Mozambique: SEC Investigating Ematum Bond(AIM)
- Mozambique: Beira Council Promises to Pay New Year Bonus in Full(AIM)
- Mozambique: Police Kill Four Suspected Kidnappers(AIM)
- Mozambique: Dhlakama Announces Seven Day Renamo Truce(AIM)
- Mozambique: Nyusi Holds Christmas Phone Call With Dhlakama(AIM)
- Mozambique: Sharp Decline in Numbers Crossing Border(AIM)
- Mozambique: Six Fishermen Missing After Storm in Maputo Bay(AIM)
- Mozambique: Kamaleon Develops Shared Platform 'Community Tablet' to Promote Digital Literacy in Mozambique(CIO)
- Mozambique: Renamo Rejects Chissano As a Mediator(AIM)
- Mozambique: Traffic Cop Filmed Extorting Money From Tourists Suspended(AIM)
- Mozambique: Pastor Arrested for Child Rape(AIM)
- Mozambique: No Christmas Truce?(AIM)
- Mozambique: Mozambique Among Countries Where Odebrecht Paid Bribes(AIM)
