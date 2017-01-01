Top Headlines
- Mozambique: Christmas Truce Fuels Hopes of Peace(RFI)
- Mozambique: Only 43 Per Cent of Pupils Enrol for First Grade(AIM)
- Mozambique: Switch to Low Sulphur Diesel As From June(AIM)
- Mozambique: SEC Investigating Ematum Bond(AIM)
- Mozambique: Beira Council Promises to Pay New Year Bonus in Full(AIM)
- Mozambique: Police Kill Four Suspected Kidnappers(AIM)
- Mozambique: Dhlakama Announces Seven Day Renamo Truce(AIM)
- Mozambique: Nyusi Holds Christmas Phone Call With Dhlakama(AIM)
- Mozambique: Sharp Decline in Numbers Crossing Border(AIM)
- Mozambique: Six Fishermen Missing After Storm in Maputo Bay(AIM)
- Mozambique: Kamaleon Develops Shared Platform 'Community Tablet' to Promote Digital Literacy in Mozambique(CIO)
- Mozambique: Renamo Rejects Chissano As a Mediator(AIM)
- Mozambique: Traffic Cop Filmed Extorting Money From Tourists Suspended(AIM)
- Mozambique: Pastor Arrested for Child Rape(AIM)
- Mozambique: No Christmas Truce?(AIM)
- Mozambique: Mozambique Among Countries Where Odebrecht Paid Bribes(AIM)
- Southern Africa: 2016 Eventful Year for SADC(The Herald)
- Mozambique: Valentina Guebuza Murder - More Guns Found(AIM)
- Mozambique: Renamo Attacks Prison and Coal Train - Report(AIM)
- Mozambique: Memorandum On Conservation Signed With WWF(AIM)
- Mozambique: Bakers Threaten to Increase Price of Bread(AIM)
- Zimbabwe: Mozambique War Affects Manicaland Tourism(The Herald)
- Mozambique: Nyusi Blames International Crisis for Economic Problems(AIM)
- Mozambique: Trial of Man Who Maimed Josina Machel Postponed(AIM)
- Mozambique: Singapore Ruby Auction Raises $30 Million(AIM)
- Mozambique: 2016 Was 'a Time of Difficulties', Says Nyusi(AIM)
- Mozambique: Opposition Politician Killed(AIM)
- Mozambique: Mediators Abandon Talks(Mozambique News Reports And Clippings)
- Mozambique: Govt Could Refuse to Recognise Loan Guarantee(Mozambique News Reports And Clippings)
- Mozambique: Husband Killed Valentina Guebuza(Mozambique News Reports And Clippings)
- Mozambique: Former President Guebuza's Daughter Laid to Rest(AIM)
- Mozambique: CIP Points to Unknown $1.1 Billion Debt Payment, Plus Printing Money(Mozambique News Reports And Clippings)
