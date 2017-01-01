Top Headlines
- Mozambique: 13 Companies Closed Down in Beira in 2016(AIM)
- Mozambique: Few Cases of Cheating Detected in Admission Exams(AIM)
- Mozambique: LAM Former Financial Director Sentenced(AIM)
- Mozambique: Flood Alert On Some Rivers, but Umbeluzi Remains Low(AIM)
- Mozambique: EU Ambassador Optimistic About Peace Talks(AIM)
- Mozambique: Farmers in Tambara Ask Government for Seeds(AIM)
- Mozambique: Nampula Bus Fares Double(AIM)
- Mozambique: Three People Die in Nampula Storms(AIM)
- Mozambique: Water Restrictions Hit Capital Maputo Amid Drought(News24Wire)
- Mozambique: Policeman Shoots Child Dead in Beira(AIM)
- Mozambique: Renamo Accuses Defence Forces of 'Provocations'(AIM)
- Mozambique: Police Seize Ivory in Nampula(AIM)
- Mozambique: Severe Water Restrictions for Maputo(AIM)
- Mozambique: Murdered Policeman Had Been Suspended(AIM)
- Mozambique: President Sends Condolences On Death of Portugal's Soares(AIM)
- Mozambique: Over 700 Hectares of Crops Inundated in Gaza(AIM)
- Mozambique: LAM Aircraft Suffers Collision On Approach to Tete(AIM)
- Mozambique: Military Registration Campaign Launched(AIM)
- Mozambique: Not Enough Evidence to Charge Bakhir Ayoob With Kidnapping(AIM)
- Mozambique: Police Officer Assassinated in Central Maputo(AIM)
- Mozambique: Another Tanker Truck Burns in Moatize(AIM)
- Mozambique: Water Level in Umbeluzi River Remains Critically Low(AIM)
- Mozambique: Renamo Leader Dhlakama Extends Ceasefire(Mozambique News Reports And Clippings)
- Mozambique: Stock Thieves, Including Policeman, Arrested(AIM)
- Mozambique: Good News for Travellers - No More Troop-Guarded Convoys in Mozambique(News24Wire)
- Mozambique: Convoy System Suspended Following Truce(AIM)
- Mozambique: New Deputy Governor of Central Bank Sworn in(AIM)
- Mozambique: Renamo Truce Extended By Two Months(AIM)
- Mozambique: Christmas Truce Fuels Hopes of Peace(RFI)
- Mozambique: Only 43 Per Cent of Pupils Enrol for First Grade(AIM)
- Mozambique: Switch to Low Sulphur Diesel As From June(AIM)
- Mozambique: SEC Investigating Ematum Bond(AIM)
