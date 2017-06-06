6 June 2017

allAfrica.com

South Africa: allAfrica Under the Weather - Office Due to Close for #CapeStorm

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Warren Tyrer/Flickr
Lightning over Table Mountain in Cape Town (file photo).

The Cape Town office for allAfrica.com will be closed on June 7, 2017, after the South African Weather Service issued a warning of mudslides, flash flooding, hail and gale-force winds due to an approaching storm. But it doesn't mean there'll be stale news on Wednesday - the aggregator's virtual tools allow us to work from anywhere in the world.

The decision was made after - in an unprecedented move - the Western Cape education department announced that all schools would be closed on the day.

"Our primary concern is the safety of learners and staff. The storm may damage some schools, which could place learners and staff at risk, as well as those who commute to school, especially in rural areas," Brian Schreuder, head of the education department, said.
Rainfall of up to 50mm and gale-force winds with speeds of up to 90km/h or higher may be possible in certain areas. High seas are also expected with swells of up to 10 - 12m.

The storm will bring much-needed rain to the drought-stricken city of Cape Town after level 4 water restrictions were introduced at the start of June. The City urged residents to limit their water consumption to less than 100 litres per day and warned of hefty fines and jail time for repeat water wasters.

More on This

Cape Town Prepares for Mudslides, Flash Floods, Gale Force Winds

The City of Cape Town is bracing for a massive storm and plans to have its disaster operation centre in Goodwood on full… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.