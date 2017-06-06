South Africa: allAfrica Under the Weather - Office Due to Close for #CapeStorm

Photo: Warren Tyrer/Flickr

Lightning over Table Mountain in Cape Town (file photo).

The Cape Town office for allAfrica.com will be closed on June 7, 2017, after the South African Weather Service issued a warning of mudslides, flash flooding, hail and gale-force winds due to an approaching storm. But it doesn't mean there'll be stale news on Wednesday - the aggregator's virtual tools allow us to work from anywhere in the world.

The decision was made after - in an unprecedented move - the Western Cape education department announced that all schools would be closed on the day.

"Our primary concern is the safety of learners and staff. The storm may damage some schools, which could place learners and staff at risk, as well as those who commute to school, especially in rural areas," Brian Schreuder, head of the education department, said.

Rainfall of up to 50mm and gale-force winds with speeds of up to 90km/h or higher may be possible in certain areas. High seas are also expected with swells of up to 10 - 12m.

The storm will bring much-needed rain to the drought-stricken city of Cape Town after level 4 water restrictions were introduced at the start of June. The City urged residents to limit their water consumption to less than 100 litres per day and warned of hefty fines and jail time for repeat water wasters.