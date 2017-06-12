South Africa/Nigeria: They Lost The Match, But Did Eagles Win the Twitter War Against Bafana?

Cape Town — Nigerian fans were left fuming as Bafana Bafana sealed their historic victory against the Super Eagles.

Nigeria were stunned by South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, bowing to a 2-0 defeat in the campaign to qualify for the 2019 African Nations Cup.

Fans on Twitter expressed their dissatisfaction with the Super Eagles' performance and lashed out at the 2013 AFCON champions who couldn't manage a shot on target for the entire duration of the game on home turf.

It only got worse when the official Twitter account of the Super Eagles posted a congratulatory tweet - "We congratulate @BafanaBafana on their victory."

Check some of the football banter exchanged between Bafana fans and the Super Eagles fans below:

@ciphy: Why they tweeting at this time when the game has ended yesterday.

@AmonLeroy: Nigeria is still superior to south Africa. One bad game doesn't define teams. We'll still qualify on top.

@luckypondo15: We going to beat you again and again and again.

@AmonLeroy: Relax it was one game.

@luckypondo15 : I'm totally relaxed and I know it was one game but thanks for stating the obvious #BafanaKoafela