12 June 2017

allAfrica.com

South Africa/Nigeria: They Lost The Match, But Did Eagles Win the Twitter War Against Bafana?

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nigeria Super Eagles/Twitter
Fans react to Super Eagles congratulatory tweet.
By Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — Nigerian fans were left fuming as Bafana Bafana sealed their historic victory against the Super Eagles.

Nigeria were stunned by South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, bowing to a 2-0 defeat in the campaign to qualify for the 2019 African Nations Cup.

Fans on Twitter expressed their dissatisfaction with the Super Eagles' performance and lashed out at the 2013 AFCON champions who couldn't manage a shot on target for the entire duration of the game on home turf.

It only got worse when the official Twitter account of the Super Eagles posted a congratulatory tweet - "We congratulate @BafanaBafana on their victory."

Check some of the football banter exchanged between Bafana fans and the Super Eagles fans below:

@ciphy: Why they tweeting at this time when the game has ended yesterday.

@AmonLeroy: Nigeria is still superior to south Africa. One bad game doesn't define teams. We'll still qualify on top.

@luckypondo15: We going to beat you again and again and again.

@AmonLeroy: Relax it was one game.

@luckypondo15 : I'm totally relaxed and I know it was one game but thanks for stating the obvious #BafanaKoafela

South Africa

Cape Town Gets Clinic for Sex Workers

Facility aims to provide health care to people who are often stigmatised in the state system Read more »

Copyright © 2017 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.