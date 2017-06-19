19 June 2017

allAfrica.com

Africa: Cote d'Ivoire Players Attend Cheick Tiote's Funeral in Abidjan

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Africa Top Sports
Nearly a thousand people were at the Felix Houphouet Boigny airport to pay tribute to the former Ivorian international as his body arrived.

Former Ivory Coast team-mates of Cheick Tiote - including Kolo Toure, Wilfried Bony and Salomon Kalou - attended his funeral service in Abidjan at the weekend.

The Beijing Enterprises player died suddenly after suffering a heart attack during a training session in Beijing. Tiote previously played for Newcastle United, where he was the midfielder. The devastating news rocked world football.

A memorial service was also held in Beijing earlier this week, after which his body was flown to Ivory Coast. Wilfried Bony was one of the many who carried his coffin on arrival at the airport, and his team-mates at Beijing Enterprises players also paid their respects at Tiote's funeral.

Cote d'Ivoire

UN Tribunal to Rule On Ghana-Cote d'Lvoire Boundary Dispute in September

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea will give its judgement on the dispute between Ghana and Cote d'lvoire… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.