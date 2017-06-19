Africa: Cote d'Ivoire Players Attend Cheick Tiote's Funeral in Abidjan

Photo: Africa Top Sports

Nearly a thousand people were at the Felix Houphouet Boigny airport to pay tribute to the former Ivorian international as his body arrived.

Former Ivory Coast team-mates of Cheick Tiote - including Kolo Toure, Wilfried Bony and Salomon Kalou - attended his funeral service in Abidjan at the weekend.

The Beijing Enterprises player died suddenly after suffering a heart attack during a training session in Beijing. Tiote previously played for Newcastle United, where he was the midfielder. The devastating news rocked world football.

A memorial service was also held in Beijing earlier this week, after which his body was flown to Ivory Coast. Wilfried Bony was one of the many who carried his coffin on arrival at the airport, and his team-mates at Beijing Enterprises players also paid their respects at Tiote's funeral.