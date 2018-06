Photo: CAF

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mané et Mohamed Salah

Cape Town — Egypt has named Liverpool's forward Mohamed Salah in their World Cup 2018 squad despite the fact that he's recovering from a shoulder injury sustained at the Champions League final.

25-year-old Salah will continue his recovery until June 9, according to his national team.

The North African country will play their first Group A fixture against Uruguay on June 15, followed by Saudi Arabia as opponents on June 25.