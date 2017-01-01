Top Headlines
- Sudan: Sudan Scholars - 'Tobacco Not Allowed in Islam'(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: More Political Opposition Members Detained in Sudan(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: Gunmen Ambush Children in North Darfur, Kidnap Two(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: Protests Against Darfur Violence in Khartoum, Hanover, the Hague(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: 'Thousands of Foreigners Seeking Gold in North Darfur's Jebel 'Amer'(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: 'Sudan's Armed Forces Stand Above the Law' - Analyst(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: Khartoum - Medani Oil Pipeline to Be Launched Tuesday(SNA)
- Sudan: Sudanese Writers Union Celebrates Return With Cultural Festival(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: Auditor Reports Major Fraud in East Darfur(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: Eastern Sudanese Civil Rights Activist Still Held Incommunicado(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: 'Insecurity Threatens Implementation of North Darfur Budget'(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: Acute Shortage of Bread in Sudan(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: Al-Merghani Forms Committee to Negotiate With National Congress(SNA)
- Sudan: First Vice-President Addresses Inauguration of the 27th School Tournament(SNA)
- Africa: Africa's Human Rights Court and the Limits of Justice(Al Jazeera)
- Sudan: Sudan Security Stops Vigil for Detained Activist(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: Gunmen Kill Fisherman in South Darfur(Radio Dabanga)
- Africa: Nigeria to Deploy 800 Army Personnel for Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur(Focac)
- Sudan: Govt, China Keen On Sound Mining Cooperation(Focac)
- Tanzania: Magufuli Wants to Revive Diplomatic Ties With Sudan(Daily News)
- Sudan: Seven Killed in West Darfur Attack(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: Minister of Justice Receives National Integrity Report(SNA)
- Sudan: Students Arrested in South Kordofan Unrest(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: The Hidden Impediment to Political Change in Sudan(Al Jazeera)
- Sudan: Blame Traded Over Civilian Deaths in Darfur(Al Jazeera)
- Sudan: Salva Kiir to Visit Sudan in Coming Days(SNA)
- Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Congratulatory Cables From Heads of State On Independence Day Anniversary(SNA)
- Sudan: Press Secretary of Yemeni President Appreciates Sudan Support to Yemen(SNA)
- Sudan: North Darfur Displaced Reject Voluntary Return(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: Cancer, Worms, Kidney Failure On the Rise in Sudan(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: Vigils for Release of Sudan Detainees(Radio Dabanga)
- Sudan: President Al-Bashir Announces Extension of Cease-Fire(SNA)
