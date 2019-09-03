Africa: Using Digital Innovation to Boost Africa's Smallholder Farmers #AGRF2019

Accra — The African Green Revolution Forum is a platform for global and African leaders to develop actionable plans that will move African agriculture forward.

The 9th edition of the forum will run from September 3rd to 6th in Accra, Ghana, under the theme - "Grow Digital: Leveraging Digital Transformation to Drive Sustainable Food Systems in Africa."

The forum sees eight heads of state, 30 ministers of agriculture and other sectors, and at least 1,200 participants from across the continent and the world discuss agricultural transformation in Africa.

This is the second time Ghana is hosting after the maiden edition in 2010. The country was selected due to its agricultural leadership on the continent and pro-agriculture technology policies. The conference will also honour the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former secretary general of the United Nations Kofi Annan, the man who called for a unique African green revolution, and gave rise to the establishment of the forum.

AGRF reports that the forum will look at how to harness digital technologies that have witnessed an unprecedented growth and adoption ushering in an era of disruptive innovation, knowledge economies and big agri-data. It will also will take stock, evaluate actions, and learn from compelling evidence across the continent, presented by many of the most inspiring leaders, including young people, turning agriculture into thriving enterprises.

Farmers will demonstrate how the use of technology and better farming methods are able to transform entire communities and nations. There will also be a look at critical climate change adaptation and resilience actions that should be taken to promote resilience in the face of climate change and other emerging threats. The forum will also evaluate how far the continent has progressed in the past decade and look at ways to jumpstart what needs to be done differently to energize Africa's agriculture, with digitalization as a key driver.

