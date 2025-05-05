Africa: All of Africa Today - May 5, 2025

Second MSF Facility Attacked in South Sudan

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) strongly condemned the deliberate bombing of its hospital in Old Fangak, South Sudan, when two helicopter gunships bombed the hospital pharmacy and fired on the town for 30 minutes. The attack killed at least seven people and wounded 20, including patients and MSF staff. The pharmacy, which stored all medical supplies for the hospital and outreach activities, was destroyed, severely compromising MSF's ability to deliver care. Old Fangak Hospital is the only hospital in Fangak county, serving a population of over 110,000 people who already had extremely limited access to healthcare. This marked the second MSF facility affected within a month, following the armed looting of its Ulang hospital on April 14, which had already cut off healthcare access for the population of Ulang County.

Police Arrest Suspects Linked to Assassination of Kenyan MP

Suspects linked to the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong'ondo Were were arrested. The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed that the individuals had been positively identified at the crime scene through earlier leads. Investigators also recovered crucial evidence tied to both the crime and the suspects, some of whom were identified as members of organized criminal gangs like 'Mjahidin', known for involvement in armed robberies in Nairobi's Eastlands area. Authorities said that detectives were working to determine the motive behind the fatal shooting and urged the public to avoid speculation. President William Ruto assured that the government will leave no stone unturned in the hunt for the killers of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ongondo Were. The murder of MP Were sparked outrage and political tension, with senior ODM leaders demanding a comprehensive investigation and threatening to withdraw from the Kenya Kwanza-ODM working agreement if the investigation is not expedited.

Rwanda Braces for Heavy Rainfall, Floods, and Landslides

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency issued a weather alert warning of heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides expected between May 4 and 6, particularly in areas with steep slopes lacking erosion control. The agency also cautioned about thunderstorms, with rainfall projected to range between 20 and 50 millimetres per day. The heaviest downpours are expected in the City of Kigali, Northern and Western provinces, and some parts of Southern and Eastern provinces, with high-risk districts identified as Muhanga, Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, Huye, Rwamagana, Ngoma, and Kirehe. Residents in these zones were urged to take precautionary measures, as the warning followed a ten-day forecast predicting increased rainfall between May 5 and 10.

UNHCR Warns of Worsening Funding Crisis for Refugees

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) warned that a worsening global funding crisis was putting millions of refugees at greater risk, threatening essential services such as education, healthcare, and shelter. UNHCR said that two-thirds of countries hosting refugees are already severely overstretched and urgently need support to continue providing education, healthcare and shelter. Global solidarity with those fleeing conflict and violence is weakening, the agency added. Elizabeth Tan, Director of International Protection at UNHCR, said that global solidarity is weakening, putting asylum systems in jeopardy. She said that 12,000 Central African refugees in Chad and Cameroon have expressed a desire to return home but cannot do so safely without transport and reintegration assistance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Three Arrested After Shoe Thrown at President Ruto

Three suspects were arrested after President William Ruto was struck by a shoe during a rally in Migori. Police Headquarters confirmed the arrests and intensified investigations into what they treated as a serious security breach. The incident occurred as the President addressed a crowd in Kehancha town, with video footage showing a shoe hitting his left hand before security intervened. The State House issued no statement, however, security sources revealed the suspects were being interrogated. The incident comes amid rising concerns over the safety of public officials.