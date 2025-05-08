Africa: All of Africa Today - May 8, 2025

Mali Opposition Leader to Stand Trial for Criticizing Military Junta

A prominent opposition leader in Mali, Mamadou Traoré, was set to stand trial on 12 June for criticising the country's military rulers, amid rising tensions over the junta's efforts to dissolve political parties and delay a return to civilian rule. Traoré, leader of the Alternatives for Mali party and part of the Jigiya Koura opposition coalition, was arrested on 24 April and charged with "undermining the credit of the state" and "spreading knowingly false news" after accusing the junta-appointed National Transition Council of corruption. His arrest followed an online interview in which he questioned the legitimacy of the 2023 constitutional referendum and condemned threats to ban political parties. He claimed they were receiving "billions" in salaries intended for elected MPs, while working "for their personal interest and not for the homeland".

Investigation Points to Inside Job in Assassination of Kenyan MP

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that preliminary investigations into the assassination of Kasipul MP Charles Ong'ondo Were pointed to the involvement of individuals close to him, including those expected to protect him. Murkomen described the findings as "shocking," suggesting that those tasked with protecting the MP may have orchestrated his assassination. MP Were was fatally shot near the City Mortuary roundabout in Nairobi on April 30, in what authorities suspect was a targeted assassination. At least six people have been arrested in connection with the killing.

South African Opposition Leader Malema Denied UK Visa

South African opposition leader Julius Malema said he was denied a visa to attend a conference at the University of Cambridge on May 10. Malema said the UK had no "substantial justification" for its decision, and he saw it as an "attempt to silence a dissenting political perspective". The UK High Commissioner to South Africa, Antony Phillipson, said in a leaked letter that the Home Office could not process Malema's application in time, citing administrative delays and recent bank holidays. Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was invited to speak at the University of Cambridge's Africa Together Conference. Malema criticized the last-minute rejection as "unacceptable and spineless", despite prior assurances of resolution.

Call for Probe into Businessman Wicknell Chivayo's "Dubious" Wealth

Former legislator and opposition activist Amos Chibaya called for an investigation into businessman Wicknell Chivayo's source of wealth, which he said is long overdue. The controversial tenderpreneur has made headlines splurging on popular figures in Zimbabwe, including artists and church leaders. He criticised the lack of any investigation or arrests, despite growing suspicions that Chivayo might be benefiting illegally from public funds. Chibaya said the national resources must be shared equally among all citizens, as opposed to just the elite benefiting, as is the case.

Kenya Makes History with Conviction in Wildlife Trafficking of Ants

Kenya made history in the global fight against wildlife trafficking after four individuals - two Belgian nationals, a Vietnamese citizen, and a Kenyan - were convicted in a landmark case involving the illegal trade of live garden ants. Lornoy David, Seppe Lodewijckx, Duh Hung, and Dennis Ng'ang'a were arrested on April 23, 2025, at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while attempting to smuggle approximately 5,000 live Messor cephalotes (garden ants), valued at $900,000 million, without permits. The ants are vital for maintaining soil health and ecological balance. They were found guilty of violating the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act and were each fined $7,700 or sentenced to 12 months in prison if they failed to pay.