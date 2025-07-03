Africa: All of Africa Today - July 3, 2025

African Union Helicopter Crashes in Mogadishu, Three Dead

An African Union helicopter crashed at Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle International Airport, killing three people. The aircraft, originally from the Ugandan Air Force and operated under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), had taken off from Baledogle military base. AUSSOM said that "three of the eight passengers on board were immediately rescued" and were rushed to the hospital. An investigation into the cause is ongoing, and the airport remains operational.

Nigerian Doctors Issue Strike Ultimatum Over Salaries and Welfare

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) issued a 21-day ultimatum to the federal government, threatening nationwide industrial action if longstanding demands regarding salaries, allowances and welfare are not met. NMA President Bala Audu condemned the circular purportedly issued to address the consequential adjustment of allowances under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for medical and dental practitioners in Nigeria. He said the circular from the NSIWC violates previous collective bargaining agreements with the government, adding that the recent development has worsened already existing tension among doctors who remain committed to serving in Nigeria despite ongoing challenges. The association rejected the circular and demanded its immediate withdrawal, alongside the correction of salary adjustments, settlement of outstanding arrears, and implementation of previously agreed allowances. Other demands included payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, revised retirement age, improved health insurance for practitioners, and reversal of appointments of non-medical consultants in hospitals.

Droughts Worsening Hunger, Displacement, and Conflict in Africa, UN Report Warns

Droughts, though slow-moving, have proven to be more devastating than many fast-onset disasters, with wide-reaching impacts including hunger, displacement, gender-based violence, and extremist conflict. Five consecutive years of failed rain in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya brought the worst drought in seventy years to the Horn of Africa by 2023. The Somalian government estimated 43,000 excess deaths in 2022 alone due to drought-linked hunger. Women and girls are disproportionately affected, child marriage rates have surged, and reports of sexual exploitation during water shortages have increased. There is an urgent need for international cooperation and investments in drought resilience, according to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification. The Global Drought Outlook 2025 estimates that droughts today can have a sixfold economic impact, and that costs will rise by at least 35% by 2035.

Zimbabwean Editor Arrested for Allegedly Insulting President Mnangagwa

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Zimbabwean authorities to release Faith Zaba, editor of the Zimbabwe Independent, who was arrested on July 1 over a satirical column that allegedly insulted President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Police charged Zaba under a law criminalizing insults against the president, following a June 27 column describing Zimbabwe as a "mafia state" and accusing the government of clinging to power. Her lawyer said she was severely ill at the time of arrest. A magistrate's court in Harare postponed her bail hearing to July 3 to verify her medical history. This arrest is part of an escalating crackdown on Zimbabwean dissent and press freedom, according to CPJ.

Former Nigerian President Buhari Receiving Medical Treatment in London

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari had been receiving medical treatment in London after falling ill during a visit initially planned as a routine check-up. The former president, who left office on 29 May 2023 after serving two terms, has been abroad since April. Sources close to his family gave conflicting accounts on when he became unwell - some claimed he fell ill in Nigeria, while others said it happened after arriving in London. His spokesperson, Garba Shehu, confirmed the illness and said the former president was recovering. The specific nature of his condition and the hospital treating him were not disclosed. No official statement regarding his condition is available from the government.