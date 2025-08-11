Africa: All of Africa Today - August 11, 2025

Mali Army Leaders Arrest Soldiers Allegedly Planning to Remove Them From Power

Mali's military government has arrested many soldiers who were planning to remove the current leaders from power. The military rulers, who took control through two separate takeovers in 2020 and 2021, caught at least 20 soldiers in what they called a plot against the government. One parliament member said around 50 soldiers were arrested, including a respected army officer named General Abass Dembele, who used to be governor of the Mopti region. Security sources say the arrests show that some soldiers are unhappy with how things are being run. A local expert, Oumar Maiga, believes the military leaders are having trouble controlling the situation. Some soldiers are angry because Russian fighters from Wagner group and Africa Corps get better treatment than Malian soldiers. The current leader, General Assimi Goita, has made his power stronger by ending political parties in May 2025 and giving himself a five-year term that he can renew as many times as he wants without elections. The military first promised to give power back to civilians in March 2024 but instead has been harder on people who criticize them. Mali has been facing serious problems since 2012, with armed groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State attacking people across the country, while crime and economic problems continue to hurt ordinary citizens.

Somalia Pushes Ahead With New Government in Gedo Region

Somalia's main government is working fast to set up a new local government in the Gedo region, going against the Jubbaland leaders based in Kismayo city, who the main government says are not legal. Officials have started talking to people in important towns like Beled Hawo and Garbaharey to build a local government that supports the main government instead of Jubbaland president Ahmed Mohamed Islam, also called Ahmed Madobe. Security Minister Fartaag will visit the area soon to move the process forward by meeting with local officials, traditional leaders, civil society groups, and local people. The main government has said it does not accept Madobe as a legal leader, saying his election was against the law. Officials say the new Gedo government will work separately from Madobe's Kismayo-based government and will try to improve local services, security, and how the area is run. A government official told Radio Shabelle that they want "a local government that truly shows what the people want and works together with the main government." This move will likely make tensions worse between the main government and Jubbaland leaders, who have been fighting for a long time about sharing power and controlling territory in southern Somalia.

Regional Minister Fired After Criticizing Tax Rules

Somalia's Hirshabelle regional government removed Minister Mohamed Ahmed Gacal from his job after he publicly criticized how taxes are being collected on main roads in the Middle Shabelle region. Speaking to reporters, Gacal said he understood why truck drivers and transport workers were frustrated with what he called heavy and uncontrolled taxation. He asked the regional Finance Ministry to properly present any new tax policies to the regional parliament for approval before forcing people to pay them. He warned that if parliament approval is skipped, people might refuse to follow customs rules in Ceel Cade, which could cause "chaos and disorder." President Ali Gudlawe quickly condemned his comments and announced the minister's removal in an official order, accusing Gacal of making "irresponsible statements" that hurt the government's ability to govern properly. The incident has created political tension within the Hirshabelle leadership as they try to reform tax collection and rebuild public trust in the government. Sources inside the regional government say a replacement for the removed minister will be chosen in the coming days. The removal shows ongoing challenges in Somalia's federal system, where regional governments struggle to balance making money from taxes with public acceptance while keeping political leaders united.

South Africa's National Talk Convention Will Go Ahead Despite Calls for Delay

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that South Africa's first National Dialogue Convention will go ahead as planned on August 15, 2025, even though there are challenges and some groups want it delayed. The organizing team reported that members disagreed about whether they were ready to host the convention and had concerns about organizing and preparing for public discussions. Several important foundations, including those representing former leaders Thabo Mbeki, Steve Biko, Desmond and Leah Tutu, and FW de Klerk, have pulled out of the project and stopped helping to organize the event. However, Ramaphosa said the convention is a call for citizens to lead open discussions about national problems, with invitations already sent to organizations across the country and delegates preparing to attend. The convention will bring together 200 organizations from 33 different areas to start the National Dialogue process. Delegates are expected to support the importance of national dialogue, outline key discussion topics, agree on ways to hold public discussions, and set up a representative committee to coordinate the process. The Eminent Persons Group, made up of well-known South Africans chosen as volunteer guarantors, has promised to make sure the convention creates a strong foundation for open national conversation. The organizing team has been reorganized and strengthened by social partners and civil society groups to ensure successful implementation.

Kenya's Government Defends Plan to Pay Protest Victims

Professor Makau Mutua, who leads Kenya's State Intervention and Compensation Framework and advises President William Ruto on constitutional matters, has defended the government's plan to pay victims of protests and riots that happened between January 2017 and July 31, 2025. Responding to criticism from opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa, who called the plan unrealistic, Mutua defended President Ruto and co-leader Raila Odinga, saying they are "doing the right and good thing for victims, their families, and loved ones." He mentioned Raila's history of leading many protests from 2005 to 2023, including the deadly 2007 post-election violence that ended when a shared government was formed. The compensation panel has received mixed reactions, with politicians praising the move while many young people see it as the government trying to make them happy after the anti-Finance Bill protests of June 2024. Opposition leaders want the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to oversee compensation, saying the government cannot be trusted to give justice fairly. They want a clear and open process with an inclusive committee. Mutua fought back, mentioning global examples of transitional justice like South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, accusing opposition leaders of playing "cruel and heartless politics" with vulnerable citizens by denying victims payment because they hate the President.

Ekiti Governor Removes Many Officials Before Elections

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji removed the State Executive Council immediately, firing several commissioners and special advisers in a major government restructuring. The affected officials were told to hand over their duties to permanent secretaries or senior civil servants in their departments. However, important positions were kept, including the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, commissioners for Health and Human Services, Agriculture and Food Security, Education, Works, and Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperatives. Also kept were Special Adviser for Special Education and Social Inclusion and Special Adviser for Lands, Survey and e-GIS. The governor also kept the Director General Office of Transformation and Service Delivery, Director General SDGs and Project Monitoring, and Director General Bureau of Public Procurement. Governor Oyebanji thanked the affected members and wished them well in their future work, though official reasons for the removal were not clearly stated. The timing seems connected to upcoming governor elections scheduled for October 2, 2025, suggesting strategic political positioning before the electoral process. The shake-up represents a significant restructuring of the state's executive leadership, possibly showing preparation for campaign activities or efforts to strengthen administration before the election cycle.

Liberia Starts $156 Million Water Development Plan

Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan welcomed Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation's ambitious five-year plan worth $156.6 million, designed to greatly improve water and sewage services across the country. Speaking at the official launch of LWSC's 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, Minister Ngafuan promised government support, saying the water sector would not be "left behind" in the country's drive for growth under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. The comprehensive plan aims to double water connections from the 2024 baseline of 15,000 to 30,000 by 2029, increase sewer connections from 1,560 to 3,000, and improve money collection efficiency from 57 percent to 95 percent. The plan also targets reducing dependency on government help from 50 percent to 20 percent within the same timeframe. LWSC Managing Director Mo Ali said the plan replaces an old framework and focuses strongly on urban sanitation, saying they inherited "a system that was not broken, but one that was not doing its best." The $156.6 million investment outlines infrastructure investments, operational reforms, and service expansion programs aimed at meeting growing demand, improving efficiency, and enhancing quality of life for thousands of Liberians. Minister Ngafuan emphasized that everyone needs to work together, promising to move the plan "from paper to action, to delivery and measurable results."

Nigerian Singer Davido Honors Late Son at Miami Wedding

Nigerian music star Davido paid tribute to his late son Ifeanyi at his wedding by wearing special cufflinks with the boy's picture on them. The Afrobeats superstar, whose real name is David Adeleke, shared a photo of the cufflinks on his Instagram story on Sunday during his white wedding to his long-time partner Chioma Rowland in Miami, United States. The white wedding follows the couple's traditional marriage ceremony that was held in 2024 and brought together important people from Nigeria's business, political, and entertainment worlds to Miami. Nigerian music stars like Adekunle Gold, Teni, and Zlatan Ibile also attended the celebration, including the couple's pre-wedding dinner. Davido, talking about the expensive celebration, revealed that the wedding cost a total of $3.7 million. He said, "We spent $3.7m in cash. You should know what we are doing. It's crazy." The tribute to his late son shows the emotional significance of the day for the popular musician, who wanted to include Ifeanyi's memory in one of the most important moments of his life. The lavish wedding in Miami attracted widespread attention from fans and media across Africa and beyond, celebrating one of Nigeria's biggest music stars.

All of Africa Today - August 11, 2025

Mali Arrests Dozens of Soldiers Over Alleged Plot to Overthrow Junta

Mali's military government has arrested dozens of soldiers suspected of plotting to overthrow the junta that seized power through back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021. Security sources confirmed at least 20 arrests, with another parliamentary source reporting around 50 detained soldiers, including respected military officer General Abass Dembele, a former governor of the central Mopti region. The arrests highlight growing internal dissent within Mali's military ranks, with sociologist Oumar Maiga suggesting officers are struggling to control the situation amid widespread jihadist unrest and economic crisis. Some soldiers are reportedly unhappy with the preferential treatment given to Russian mercenaries from Wagner group and its successor Africa Corps over Malian forces. The junta, led by General Assimi Goita, has increasingly tightened its grip on power, dissolving political parties in May 2025 and granting Goita a five-year presidential mandate renewable "as many times as necessary" without elections. Mali's military initially promised to return to civilian rule in March 2024 but has instead ramped up repression of critics. The country has been wracked by crises since 2012, with militants linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State groups carrying out violent attacks across the Sahel nation, while criminal violence and economic struggles persist.

Somalia's Federal Government Establishes Parallel Administration in Gedo Region

Somalia's federal government is accelerating efforts to establish a new regional administration in the Gedo region, directly challenging Jubbaland leadership based in Kismayo, which Mogadishu refuses to officially recognize. Authorities have launched consultations across key towns including Beled Hawo and Garbaharey as part of plans to build a local administration aligned with the federal government rather than Jubbaland president Ahmed Mohamed Islam, also known as Ahmed Madobe. Security Minister Fartaag is expected to visit the region soon to advance the process through meetings with regional officials, clan elders, civil society representatives, and local residents. The federal government publicly declared it does not acknowledge Madobe's legitimacy, claiming his election was unconstitutional. Officials describe the new Gedo administration as part of a broader stabilization and reconciliation strategy that will operate independently of Madobe's Kismayo-based government while aiming to strengthen governance, security, and service delivery in the region. A federal official told Radio Shabelle the goal is creating "a local administration that truly reflects the will of the people and works in partnership with the central government." The initiative is expected to deepen tensions between the federal government and Jubbaland authorities amid long-standing disputes over power-sharing and territorial control in southern Somalia.

Hirshabelle State Minister Dismissed After Criticizing Tax Policies

Somalia's Hirshabelle regional administration dismissed Minister of State for Internal Affairs Mohamed Ahmed Gacal following his public criticism of taxation handling on major roads in the Middle Shabelle region. Speaking to media, Gacal acknowledged growing frustration among truck drivers and transport operators over what he described as burdensome and unregulated taxation. He urged the Ministry of Finance in Hirshabelle to formally present any new tariff policies to the regional parliament for approval before enforcement, warning that bypassing parliamentary approval could trigger public non-compliance with customs procedures in Ceel Cade, potentially causing "chaos and disorder." His remarks were swiftly condemned by Hirshabelle President Ali Gudlawe, who announced the minister's dismissal in an official decree, accusing Gacal of making "irresponsible statements" and undermining the administration's governance framework. The incident has sparked political tension within the Hirshabelle leadership amid broader efforts to reform tax collection and restore public confidence in the administration. Sources within the regional government indicate a replacement for the dismissed minister will be appointed in the coming days. The dismissal highlights ongoing challenges in Somalia's federal system, where regional administrations struggle to balance revenue generation with public acceptance while maintaining political unity among leadership.

South Africa's National Dialogue Convention Proceeds Despite Opposition Withdrawals

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that South Africa's first National Dialogue Convention will proceed as planned on August 15, 2025, despite challenges and calls for postponement from several prominent foundations. The interim Preparatory Task Team reported divisions among members regarding readiness to host the convention and concerns about organization and preparation for public dialogues. Several foundations, including those representing Thabo Mbeki, Steve Biko, Desmond and Leah Tutu, and FW de Klerk, have withdrawn from the initiative and stepped back from organizing the event. However, Ramaphosa emphasized that the convention represents a call to action for citizens to lead inclusive dialogue on national challenges, with invitations already sent to organizations across the country and delegates preparing to attend. The convention will bring together 200 organizations from 33 different sectors to kickstart the National Dialogue process, with delegates expected to advocate for the importance of national dialogue, outline key discussion themes, agree on approaches for public dialogues, and establish a representative Steering Committee. The Eminent Persons Group, comprised of prominent South Africans appointed as volunteer guarantors, has reaffirmed commitment to ensuring the convention lays a firm foundation for inclusive national conversation. The organizing team has been reorganized and reinforced by social partners and civil society formations to ensure successful implementation.

Kenya's Government Defends Compensation Plan for Protest Victims

Professor Makau Mutua, Principal Coordinator of Kenya's State Intervention and Compensation Framework and President William Ruto's advisor on Constitutional Affairs, has defended the government's plan to compensate victims of protests and riots occurring between January 2017 and July 31, 2025. Responding to dismissals by opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa, who called the initiative unrealistic, Mutua defended President Ruto and co-principal Raila Odinga, saying they are "doing the right and noble thing for victims, their families, and loved ones." He referenced Raila's history of leading numerous protests from 2005 to 2023, including the deadly 2007 post-election violence that ended with formation of a Grand Coalition Government. The compensation panel has received mixed reactions, with the political class lauding the move while many Gen Z youth view it as government appeasement following the anti-Finance Bill protests of June 2024. Opposition leaders insist the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights should oversee compensation, arguing the Executive cannot be trusted to administer justice fairly. They demand a transparent process with clear roadmap and inclusive committee formation. Mutua fired back, citing global transitional justice examples like South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, accusing opposition leaders of playing "cruel and callous politics" with vulnerable citizens by denying victims recompense due to hatred for the President.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ekiti Governor Conducts Major Cabinet Shake-Up Ahead of Gubernatorial Primaries

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji dissolved the State Executive Council effective immediately, firing multiple commissioners and special advisers in a major cabinet restructuring. The affected officials were directed to hand over their responsibilities to permanent secretaries or senior civil servants in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies. However, key positions were retained, including the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, commissioners for Health and Human Services, Agriculture and Food Security, Education, Works, and Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperatives. Also exempted were Special Adviser for Special Education and Social Inclusion and Special Adviser for Lands, Survey and e-GIS. The governor retained the Director General Office of Transformation and Service Delivery, Director General SDGs and Project Monitoring, and Director General Bureau of Public Procurement. Governor Oyebanji thanked affected members and wished them success in future endeavors, though official reasons for the dissolution were not explicitly stated. The timing appears linked to upcoming gubernatorial primaries scheduled for October 2, 2025, suggesting strategic political positioning ahead of the electoral process. The shake-up represents a significant restructuring of the state's executive leadership, potentially signaling preparation for campaign activities or efforts to strengthen administration ahead of the election cycle.

Liberia Launches $156 Million Water Infrastructure Development Plan

Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan welcomed Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation's ambitious five-year strategic plan worth USD 156.6 million, designed to dramatically improve water and sewage services across the country. Speaking at the official launch of LWSC's 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, Minister Ngafuan pledged government support, emphasizing that the water sector would not be "left behind" in the country's drive for inclusive growth under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. The comprehensive blueprint aims to double water connections from the 2024 baseline of 15,000 to 30,000 by 2029, increase sewer connections from 1,560 to 3,000, and improve revenue collection efficiency from 57 percent to 95 percent. The plan also targets reducing dependency on government subsidies from 50 percent to 20 percent within the same timeframe. LWSC Managing Director Mo Ali noted the strategic plan replaces an expired framework and focuses strongly on urban sanitation, acknowledging they inherited "a system that was not broken, but one that was not doing its best." The USD 156.6 million investment outlines infrastructure investments, operational reforms, and service expansion initiatives aimed at meeting growing demand, improving efficiency, and enhancing quality of life for thousands of Liberians. Minister Ngafuan emphasized collective action is needed, promising to move the plan "from paper to action, to delivery and measurable outcomes."