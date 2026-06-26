Africa: All of Africa Today - June 26, 2026

Key Figure in South African Police Graft Scandal Pleads Guilty

Businessman Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala has pleaded guilty to corruption, fraud and money-laundering charges in a deal with state prosecutors. He was accused of bribing top police officials to win a R360 million tender for his health company, Medicare24, in 2024. If the agreement is approved by the court, Matlala will serve an eight-year prison sentence. He will also be able to testify against senior officials implicated in the case. Matlala, who is also facing a separate murder charge that he denies, has been named by a witness at the corruption inquiry known as the Madlanga Commission as being part of a drug-trafficking cartel that has managed to penetrate the police. State prosecutors said his cooperation could strengthen broader corruption investigations. The Democratic Alliance criticised the proposed deal as overly lenient.

EU Tightens Visa Rules for Somalis Over Migrant Return Dispute

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The European Union has temporarily tightened visa rules for Somali citizens, citing Somalia's insufficient cooperation in accepting the return of its nationals staying illegally in EU member states. According to an official EU document, member states have been instructed to suspend the issuance of multiple-entry visas to Somali citizens. The restriction does not apply to holders of diplomatic and official service passports, including senior government officials. Visa processing times have been extended from 15 to 45 days. The EU said the restrictions are temporary and will remain under review, with future changes dependent on Somalia's improving cooperation on migrant readmissions.

Death Toll Rises As Rescue Efforts Continue at Lagos Collapse Site

Rescue workers in Lagos have pulled 26 people alive from the rubble of a collapsed three-storey shopping complex in Alakija. Nine bodies, including that of a baby girl, have been recovered as search and rescue operations continue. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said that emergency teams remain hopeful of finding more survivors. LASEMA is working alongside the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), private sector partners, and members of the Local Emergency Management Committee. Authorities confirmed that heavy and light-duty equipment is being used to comb through the debris, and operations will continue until the site is fully cleared. The cause of the building collapse has not yet been determined.

Zimbabwean Govt Cracks Down on Illegal Land Sales by Traditional Leaders

The government has warned against the illegal sale of state land by traditional leaders under so-called "Sabhuku Deals." It said offer letters can only be issued by official government offices and not by headmen. Sabhuku Deals have become prevalent across the country as residential land prices continue to soar. Land barons in urban areas have taken advantage of the high levels of desperation to cheat home seekers. Matebeleland North Minister of State Richard Moyo said the practice has become widespread in areas including Bubi, Umguza, Tsholotsho and Lupane, where some headmen have already been arrested but continue to engage in unlawful land sales. He urged home seekers to obtain land through the Ministry of Lands, while also cautioning against individuals falsely claiming to represent political parties or war veterans to sell land.

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Historic Win Sends Côte d'Ivoire into World Cup Knockout Stage

Côte d'Ivoire has made history by reaching the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time. Nicolas Pépé scored twice in a composed 2-0 win over Curaçao in Philadelphia to seal a composed Group E victory. The result secured the Elephants a place in the round of 32 as group runners-up. This marks a breakthrough after previous squads featuring stars like Didier Drogba and Yaya Touré failed to progress beyond the group stage in earlier tournaments. Pépé struck early in the seventh minute before adding a superb second-half goal. They will next face the runners-up of Group I in Dallas on 30 June.