Africa: All of Africa Today - October 28, 2026

Ex-Wife of Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Freed After Seven-Year Trial Delay

Marry Mubaiwa, the former wife of Zimbabwean Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, has been freed from remand after seven years on trial for allegedly attempting to impede his medical treatment in South Africa. A magistrate ruled that she had suffered mental, physical and financial prejudice due to delays in the proceedings after the State requested another postponement. Mubaiwa was accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga, while he was in hospital in Pretoria. The vice-president then went to China for four months of treatment. Her lawyer welcomed the decision but said it came too late, arguing that Mubaiwa's rights had been violated. Mubaiwa celebrated her release outside court, and said justice had been achieved and that she was proud of her lawyer. The State could still pursue a new trial.

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Nigeria Inquiry Blames Overcrowding for 33 Detainee Deaths

An investigation into the deaths of 33 detainees in Nigeria's Niger State has found that severe overcrowding, poor ventilation, heat stress and dehydration caused acute respiratory failure. The detainees died in September while being held on suspicion of illegal mining. Investigators found that the mining sites were licensed. Fifty people had been held in a small cell without adequate water, sanitation or airflow, while officers allegedly ignored repeated calls for help. Adults and minors were detained together, and some detainees were held beyond lawful detention periods. Authorities have pledged to take legal action against those responsible, and the inquiry recommended compensation for bereaved families and survivors. The investigating committee also recommended $22,285 for each bereaved family and 10m naira for each survivor.

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak Surges Past 10,000 Cases

Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo have reportedly risen to 10,060, with 4,887 deaths since the outbreak was identified in mid-May. The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo virus, which has no approved vaccine or specific treatment, complicating efforts to contain its spread. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has described it as the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history. Kenya has reported nine infections, including two deaths. Nigeria also confirmed an infection in a Swiss woman who had visited Uganda. Clinical trials are underway to assess potential antiviral treatments and whether existing Ebola vaccines can protect against the strain. Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person. It can cause fever, diarrhea, and, in some cases, bleeding.

Egypt Orders Closure of Independent News Website Mada Masr

An Egyptian court has ordered the closure of independent news website Mada Masr after convicting its editor-in-chief, Lina Attalah, of operating without a licence. Attalah was briefly detained and released after the outlet paid a fine of $53,400. The court also ordered the confiscation of its equipment. Mada Masr, founded in 2013, is one of Egypt's few remaining independent news outlets. It is known for its investigations into corruption, human rights abuses and the powerful role of the military in the country. Mada Masr plans to appeal the ruling, which has drawn condemnation from international press freedom and human rights organisations. The case has intensified concerns about growing restrictions on independent journalism in Egypt, where the outlet has faced years of legal challenges.

Thousands Flee Ethiopia Conflict into Kenya

Approximately 36,000 people have crossed from Ethiopia into Kenya to escape fighting around the border town of Moyale, according to the UN Refugee Agency. The displaced, many of them women and children, urgently need food, clean water, shelter, sanitation and healthcare. Kenya's human rights commission estimates that around 40,000 people have sought refuge in the area, placing pressure on temporary shelters and host communities. The conflict, which spread across seven districts in southern Oromia, followed tensions over a flag dispute and the killing of a 13-year-old girl. Authorities and humanitarian organisations have been urged to coordinate assistance and protect those fleeing the violence.

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Over 100 Reportedly Killed in Sudan Market Drone Strike

More than 100 civilians were reportedly killed in a drone strike on Tangong Market in Nyala, South Darfur, amid escalating attacks across Sudan. The strike also injured numerous people and set parts of the market ablaze, according to reports. Separately, a drone attack on an electricity substation in Omdurman disrupted power supplies across parts of Khartoum, Omdurman and El Gezira, affecting several drinking water stations. The attacks are part of a wider escalation of assaults on markets and civilian infrastructure, with the UN Human Rights Office recording more than 306 deaths from drone strikes in the first three weeks of October. Calls have been made for a humanitarian truce and a permanent ceasefire.