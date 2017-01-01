Top Headlines
- Namibia: Professional Hunters Welcome China's Ivory Ban(Namibian)
- Namibia: Repatriation Talks At Advanced Stage(New Era)
- Namibia: U.S.-Based Activist Explains Genocide Court Case(New Era)
- Namibia: Activists Back Ruling Party Against Rights Abuses Probe(New Era)
- Namibia: Man Arrested for Perjury(New Era)
- Namibia: Project Schools Making Good Progress(Namibian)
- Namibia: Second-Hand Clothing Vendors in Uphill Battle(Namibian)
- Namibia: Transnamib's Brazilian Locomotives Arrive(Namibian)
- Namibia: Erongo to Keep Region At Number One(Namibian)
- Namibia: Robbery Suspect Killed(Namibian)
- Namibia: FNB Increases Online Banking Security(New Era)
- Namibia: Rundu Accident Victims Named(Namibian)
- Namibia: Nearly 150 000 'Weapons' Surrendered in Khomas(New Era)
- Namibia: 11 Walvis Families Lose Everything in Firestorm(Namibian)
- Namibia: Private Sector Urged to Take in More Women(Namibian)
- Namibia: Thousands Use New Financial Assistance Application System(Namibian)
- Namibia: School Suspends Principal As the Pass Rate Falls(Namibian)
- Namibia: Teachers Union Wants School Inspector Positions Abolished(New Era)
- Namibia: South African Construction Company Disqualified(Namibian)
- Namibia: Central Prison Assault Probed(Namibian)
- Namibia: Northern Education Directors React to Matric Results(New Era)
- Namibia: Permit Application Process Worsens Bus Shortages(Namibian)
- Namibia: Psychologists Condemn Gymnasium's 'Military Initiation'(New Era)
- Namibia: We Stand Good Chance in 2019 Afcon Qualifiers - Mannetti(New Era)
- Namibia: No Exam Cheating Reported for 2016(New Era)
- Namibia: Cricket Team Hold Easterns to a Draw(Namibian)
- Namibia: 40 Weapons Surrendered in Erongo(New Era)
- Namibia: 2190 Suicides Recorded in Last Five Years(New Era)
- Namibia: Shops Selling Expired Goods(Namibian)
- Namibia: Refugee Arrested for Human Trafficking(New Era)
- Namibia: Former Ruling Party Women Leader Refuses to Leave Office(New Era)
- Namibia: Gobabis Struggles With Pupil Placement(New Era)
