Senegal: Red Carpet Treatment - Sadio Mané Buys Liverpool F.C. Shirts for His Village

Cape Town — Liverpool forward Sadio Mané has donated 300 club jerseys to his home village of Bambali in preparation for the approaching Champions League final against Real Madrid, Reuters reports.

Mané is the top member of the Senegal team preparing for the 2018 World Cup.

The 26-year-old player believes the residents of Bambali will stop at nothing to see the Champions League final against Real Madrid: "Nobody in the village will work this day. My family still live in the village. My mum and my uncle. They are all going to be watching. There are 2,000 in the village. I bought 300 Liverpool jerseys to send to the people in the village so the fans can wear them to watch the final. I will be going back in the summer after the World Cup and hopefully I will be showing everyone a winner's medal."

According to The Guardian, Liverpool are the leading scorers in this season's Champions League with 40 goals. Mané, along with fellow frontline players Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, are responsible for 29 of them.