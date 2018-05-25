25 May 2018

allAfrica.com

Senegal: Red Carpet Treatment - Sadio Mané Buys Liverpool F.C. Shirts for His Village

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Carl Recine/Thomson Reuters Media Express
Liverpool's Sadio Mané in action.
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Liverpool forward Sadio Mané has donated 300 club jerseys to his home village of Bambali in preparation for the approaching Champions League final against Real Madrid, Reuters reports.

Mané is the top member of the Senegal team preparing for the 2018 World Cup.

The 26-year-old player believes the residents of Bambali will stop at nothing to see the Champions League final against Real Madrid: "Nobody in the village will work this day. My family still live in the village. My mum and my uncle. They are all going to be watching. There are 2,000 in the village. I bought 300 Liverpool jerseys to send to the people in the village so the fans can wear them to watch the final. I will be going back in the summer after the World Cup and hopefully I will be showing everyone a winner's medal."

According to The Guardian, Liverpool are the leading scorers in this season's Champions League with 40 goals. Mané, along with fellow frontline players Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, are responsible for 29 of them.

More on This

The Top 10 African Players Who Made Football History

There are so many successful African football players who are adored in their home countries. But little do we know… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.