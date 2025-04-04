Africa: All of Africa Today - April 4, 2025

Sudanese Army Airstrikes Destroy RSF Militia's Vehicles and Supplies

Warplanes launched five airstrikes targeting over ten Rapid Support Forces (RSF) positions in and around El-Fashir. The airstrikes destroyed three tractor-trailer trucks, five Land Cruisers, and a ZS vehicle loaded with weapons, ammunition, and logistical supplies that was heading toward Mellit. Special Forces and Joint Forces continued combing operations in El-Fashir neighborhoods, uncovering hidden weapon caches and preventing militia infiltration. The weapons were seized, and the operations also thwarted attempts by some militia members to infiltrate El-Fashir.

Lesotho Hit With Highest U.S. Tariff After Trump's 'Nobody' Remark

U.S. President Donald Trump hit Lesotho with a reciprocal trade tariff of 50%, the highest levy imposed on any state on his long list of targets. In March, Trump ridiculed Lesotho as a country that "nobody had ever heard of." Lesotho's trade surplus with the U.S. was largely driven by the export of diamonds and textiles. According to White House figures, in 2024, while the U.S. exported just $2.8 million worth of goods to Lesotho, its imports from the southern African country amounted to $237.3 million. The White House claimed that Lesotho imposed a 99% tariff on U.S. goods.

Sahel Alliance Seeks Closer Ties With Russia

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger foreign ministers held their first official talks with Russia, as they seek to strengthen relations with the Russian Federation after cutting ties with France. The meetings, attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, focused on strengthening political, military, and economic cooperation under the Confederation of Sahel States (AES), an alliance formed by the three military-led governments. It marks the first round of "consultations" between Russia and the Confederation of Sahel States, a political and military alliance created in 2023 by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. Military juntas took power in coups between 2020 and 2023 in the three countries. They expelled French forces, withdrew from the West African bloc Ecowas, and turned to Russia for political and military assistance. Russia already signed defence agreements with the three AES countries and supplied arms and military training.

South African Court Ruling in Nigeria Pastor Case Described as 'Assault' on Fight Against Gender-Based Violence

Parliament's Justice Committee condemned the acquittal of televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused on 32 serious charges, including rape, human trafficking, and racketeering, calling it a setback in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV). The Gqeberha High Court ruled that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) failed to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, citing improper conduct by prosecutors and weak cross-examination. Justice Committee Chairperson, Xola Nqola, described the outcome of the case as an "assault on the fight against gender-based violence (GBV)", especially following the murder of activist Pamela Mabini, who supported witnesses in the case. The NPA said it's studying the judgment and will consider legal options.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda Calls for Increased AI Investment Across Africa

Rwanda's Paul Kagame issued a rallying call to African leaders to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and ensure they do not fall behind in the technological revolution. Kagame said that Africa urgently needs strategic investments in digital infrastructure, workforce development, and continental integration to secure its AI-driven future. The two-day meeting convened over 1,000 policymakers, business leaders, and interest groups as the continent looked to take its AI ambitions onto the global stage.

Mnangagwa Fires Environment Minister Amid Speculation Over Political Strategy

President Emmerson Mnangagwa dismissed Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni from her position as Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, with immediate effect. No official reason was provided for Nyoni's removal. However, these latest adjustments to the Cabinet and other key institutions, including the security sector, are widely seen as strategic appointments designed to keep Mnangagwa firmly in the driving seat and potentially extend his term beyond 2028. Nyoni, 75, was a government minister from 1995 until her dismissal.