Africa: All of Africa Today - April 28, 2025

Uganda Declared End of Ebola Outbreak After Swift Response

Uganda declared the end of its Ebola outbreak, less than three months after the virus was first confirmed in Kampala on 30 January 2025. The outbreak resulted in 14 cases (12 confirmed, 2 probable) and four deaths, with ten recoveries. The last patient was discharged on 15 March 2025, triggering the 42-day countdown to officially declare the outbreak over, in line with WHO guidelines. Uganda's experience in managing outbreaks enabled a fast and coordinated response, with the Ministry of Health, supported by WHO and partners, activating rapid response teams, reinforcing surveillance, and strengthening border health measures. More than 1,500 samples were tested, and Emergency Medical Teams were deployed to support case investigation, contact tracing, and community engagement.

Ruto's Rome Trip Questioned Amid Kenya's Economic Woes

President William Ruto's unexpected attendance at Pope Francis' funeral in Rome on Saturday sparked fresh criticism, after he had initially nominated National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to represent Kenya. Wetangula had confirmed his attendance on April 24, but Ruto, after concluding a state visit to China, redirected his itinerary to Rome, becoming the only African head of state to attend the funeral in person. Other African countries were represented by senior officials like vice presidents, ministers, and parliamentary leaders. His delegation, including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, fueled concerns over excessive spending amid Kenya's economic struggles. Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua criticized Ruto for a "lack of trust" in others and for contributing to wasteful public spending. Since taking office in September 2022, Ruto's frequent international travels had already drawn scrutiny over their cost amid promises of fiscal discipline.

'We Have a Moral Obligation to Educate the Namibian Child'

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, during her first State of the Nation address, has announced groundbreaking reforms, including the proposed 100% government subsidy for tertiary education from the 2026 academic year. Nandi-Ndaitwah said free university education would be phased in gradually and that the only "contribution as families and students for now will be towards accommodation and other related costs". Namibia already provides free education in public elementary and high schools, though parents still typically have to pay for school uniforms, stationery, books and hostel fees. The new policy would remove tuition and registration fees at universities and colleges. However, some analysts have raised concerns about Budget constraints, the labour market's ability to absorb all graduates, and institutions' capacity to handle an influx of students.

Strong Winds Fuel South Africa's Cape Town Fire, Hundreds Displaced

At least 190 households were evacuated from fire-threatened neighbourhoods in Cape Town as crews battled at least five active fire lines in the city's South Peninsula. Fire teams were deployed from the Garden Route to help combat the mountain fire, which was fanned by strong winds. The night sky exposed the extent of the fiery necklace stretched across the Table Mountain National Park. Ward councillor Carolynne Franklin described the situation as "Armageddon," with over 100 firefighters tackling five fire fronts, and evacuations ordered in Steenberg Estate, Zwaanswyk, and Noordhoek Manor. Much of the fire burned in mountainous terrain inaccessible to ground crews, while emergency personnel struggled to clear paths for responders.