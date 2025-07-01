Africa: All of Africa Today - July 1, 2025

Police Shooting Victim Boniface Kariuki Dies in Nairobi

Boniface Kariuki, the street mask vendor who was shot in the head by police during protests demanding justice for influencer Albert Ojwang, has died. Kariuki died at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where he had been admitted for nearly two weeks to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His family confirmed he had been declared brain dead, and doctors had earlier reported that his brainstem had stopped functioning, though his heart continued beating with the help of machines. He was shot at close range along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi during a protest calling for the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, following the custodial death of Ojwang. A widely circulated video captured the shocking moment two officers confronted Kariuki before one of them fired at him point-blank, leaving him unconscious on the ground. He underwent three surgeries, but bullet fragments remained lodged in his brain, and doctors later confirmed there was no brain activity. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have listed Kariuki among the victims of police brutality during the ongoing Gen Z-led demonstrations, which have rocked the country for weeks. At least 16 people have died and more than 400 have been injured nationwide, most allegedly at the hands of security officers.

Mali Adopts Landmark Law Protecting Stateless People

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomed the recent adoption of Mali's groundbreaking legislation to protect the rights of stateless people and resolve their plight. The law offers a path to nationality for Malian citizens, defines statelessness, and protects equity in healthcare and education. It also protects stateless people from penalties linked to a lack of documents and prohibits expulsion in most cases. In Mali, many nomadic groups, long-term refugees, and undocumented individuals face risks of statelessness. Since 2017, with UNHCR's support, nearly 2,400 people at risk have been naturalized, and over 30,000 have received civil documents. UNHCR praised the move as a milestone in human rights and pledged ongoing support for the law's implementation.

Death Toll Hits 102 in South Africa's Eastern Cape Flood Disaster

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government confirmed that 102 bodies had been recovered across several districts following devastating floods earlier in the month. O.R. Tambo District recorded the highest number of fatalities with 78, followed by Amathole with 10, Alfred Nzo and Chris Hani with five each, and Joe Gqabi and Sarah Baartman with two each. Of the deceased, 96 had been identified and handed over to families, while six remained unidentified. Search and recovery efforts continued, supported by SAPS and EMS helicopters, as two children were still missing. Shelter, food, medical care, and psychosocial support were provided to displaced families, while 478 ID replacement applications were processed by mobile Home Affairs units.

Funding Cuts Leave DR Congo Rape Survivors Without Aid

Funding cuts to international aid agencies have left thousands of rape survivors in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo without critical medical assistance amid escalating violence. A number of armed groups, such as the Congolese army and Wazalendo militias, were accused of committing widespread sexual violence as M23 rebels advanced on Bukavu in early 2025. MSF, an emergency medical organization, reports that cases of sexual violence have exploded in North Kivu since fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 began. Care International registered 67,000 cases of sexual violence against women and girls in the first four months of 2025, a 38% increase from 2024. Advocates warn of the deliberate use of rape as a weapon of war, calling the situation devastating for women and girls caught in decades of conflict.

Nigeria's Billionaire Aminu Dantata to Be Buried in Saudi Arabia

Aminu Dantata, one of Nigeria's wealthiest businessmen and uncle to Aliko Dangote, died in the United Arab Emirates at the age of 94. He was set to be buried in Medina, Saudi Arabia, a city he deeply admired, following approval from Saudi authorities. Dantata, who came from a prominent business family, built his fortune through agriculture, real estate, construction, and manufacturing. He began trading in the 1940s and took over the family business at 17. President Bola Tinubu described his death as a national loss and praised his contributions to Nigeria's growth. A special prayer was held in Kano, and Nigerian officials travelled to Medina for his funeral.